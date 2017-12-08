All Sections
    • STYLE

    These Are Pinterest's Must-Have Winter Fashion Trends For 2017

    It's easier than ever to look good while staying warm.

    12/08/2017 10:45 EST | Updated 10 minutes ago
    • Relaxnews

    As cold weather sets in in many areas, fashion fans have switched their stilettos and silk shirts for boots and chunky knit sweaters.

    To stay chic and on trend this winter, Pinterest has revealed the most popular pieces of the season, channeling cozy, comfortable and refined style.

    EMPICS Entertainment
    Velvet is hot this winter.

    Velvet comeback

    This ultimate retro fabric was one of the stars of the fall/winter 2017-2018 shows, held in February and March.

    Velvet makes its big comeback this season, revisited in contemporary pieces bringing comfort and warmth to winter fashion. Velvet dresses are among the season's essentials, according to Pinterest, as well as corduroy pants, which have seen saves increase by 889 per cent since last year on the social network.

    Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
    Trench coats are huge for winter.

    Winter coats

    There are two major trends for 2017-2018: the iconic trench coat — preferably in a classic style and in a camel or beige colour — and the shearling coat, the real breakout trend of the season.

    After a notable appearance on the Coach runway, the brand has made them a must-have for fall/winter 2017. Shearling coats and jackets with faux sheepskin collars have seen saves up 181 per cent on Pinterest since last year.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Ankle boots never go out of style.

    Flat ankle boots

    On the footwear front, flat ankle boots are proving popular this winter. Comfortable and chic, they can easily be worn with jeans, smart pants, or a dress or skirt, and work well for daytime or evening looks.

    Pinterest also reveals that the Asos Absolute suede Chelsea ankle boots are the model of the moment on the social network.

