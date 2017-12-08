We're firm believers that thoughtful gifts don't have to cost a lot, and while these treats may be smaller in size, we're convinced they'll have a significant impact on your holiday list!

We chose our favourite stocking stuffers priced at $20 and under, to help you spread some seasonal cheer while giving your wallet a break!

Goodie bag

For the wanderluster on your list, this eco-friendly bag full of all-natural soap minis from The Good Bar makes the perfect travel companion and holiday treat, as well as an opportunity to try an assortment of facial, cleansing, and detox bars from the Toronto, Ont.-based brand.

Price: $16

Where to get it: The Good Bar

Elephant pin

Available exclusively on The September's site, this teensy Macon Lesquoy elephant pin will be sure to make any animal lover smile. We'd want it for our jean jackets, bombers, or purses — it adds the cutest touch of cartoon chic.

Price: $20

Where to get it: The September

Penny candy jam

We think these artisanal, locally made jars of delicious jam are ideal for gifting, and with flavours like Blueberry loves lavender + Mint, and Mango loves Soursop, they make a delicious addition to holiday toast, and festive meals.

Price: $12

Where to get it: PennyCandyJam.com

Facial cleansing sponge

We're admittedly obsessed with charcoal everything, and these facial cleansing sponges from Wyld Skincare are no exception. Available in black (charcoal) and pink (clay), we'll be popping these pretty boxes in all of our stockings.

Price: $16.20

Where to get it: Wyldskincare.com

Anti-aging eye butter balm

Give the gift of eternal youth, (or as far as we're concerned, one of the closest things to it), with these tiny but mighty pots of anti-aging eye butter balm from Nu World Botanicals.

A natural source of vitamin A, raw mango butter moisturizes, balances, and calms the skin, while reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: $14

Where to get it: Nuworldbotanicals.com, Whole Foods

Germs away mist

The perfect gift for germaphobes, parents, or anyone who likes to keep a clean house, a quick spritz from this pretty blue bottle solves odour issues in a flash.

We love it for gym shoes, change tables and for our yoga mats in particular. It's the ideal everyday spray with an all natural citrus-y lavender scent.

Price: $15

Where to get it: Graydonskincare.ca

Crystal chandelier earrings

All that sparkle makes these beautifully festive crystal chandelier earrings from Joe Fresh an everything accessory — tuck a pair in your loved one's stocking and watch their face light up with delight!

Price: $14

Where to get it: Joe Fresh

Blue sage smudge stick

Seasonal Scrooges got you down? Gifting this Blue Sage Sacred Smudge Stick from green beauty icon Province Apothecary is our suggestion to cleanse the vibes, and spread peace, love, and holiday zen.

Price: $10

Where to get it: Province Apothecary

Naughty or nice nutcracker gummies

These artisanal gummies from Squish Candies are superb for stockings or anyone who deserves a sweet treat. We love this vegan variation gift box with a mix of fruit punch and sour power minis individually packaged inside.

Price: $8

Where to get it: Squishcandies.com

Salted caramel chocolate bar

A feast for the eyes and a treat for the taste buds, this artisanal salted caramel chocolate bar is perfect for the person who has a sweet tooth. But it's more than just a salted caramel bar — it's also garnished with toffee bits. It's the perfect combination of sweet and salty.

Price: $9

Where to get it: Drake General Store

Moisture-wicking undies

This Knixwear Athletic Bikini is a guaranteed home run gift for the athlete in your life. The innovative brand specializes in moisture-wicking underwear designed with seamless technology, available in a pretty palette of colours and patterns to choose from.

Price: $19

Where to get it: Knixwear.ca

Nailomatic duo kit

For the fashion set on your list, the prettiest holiday brights come cutely boxed in these duo kits from Nailomatic and are available at J Crew. They're also non-toxic and Parisian — who could ask for anything more?

Price: $16

Where to get it: J. Crew

Uplifting scrunchie

The scrunchie is back and better than ever with this lightweight, quick-drying version from Lululemon. Available in a rainbow of brights, this throwback gift is perfect for your favourite yogi or gym lover's stocking.

Price: $8

Where to get it: Lululemon

Key tags

Designed and made in Canada, these sweet key tags from Swell Made Co. make the perfectly personalized gift for the special someone you're shopping for. We'll be gifting this motivational message to "Stay Gold" and maybe keeping a "Boss" tag for ourselves!

Price: $12

Where to get it: Swell Made Co.

Arctic fox ornament

Designed in-house and exclusively for The Drake General Store, this cute-as-a-button felt fox ornament is the one of the sweetest stocking stuffers on our list. Enjoy this little sleeper for holidays to come, and feel extra good knowing that 10 per cent of proceeds support the World Wildlife Fund.

Price: $10.50

Where to get it: Drake General Store

