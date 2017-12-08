Tim Hortons’ Expansion In Glasgow Has Caused A Craze Among Scots

Canada's landscape is vast, diverse, and full of Tim Hortons coffee shops. But while nothing screams Canadiana more than a steaming hot Double Double, it seems the beloved coffee chain has lost its appeal among Canucks — landing in fourth place on Maclean's Coffee Ranker, Narcity notes — and found new popularity abroad.

Tim Hortons opened its first European store in Scotland back in June and has been slowly expanding across the U.K. The Canadian coffee chain recently opened its third location in Glasgow and the verdict couldn't be more clear: Scots can't get enough of Tims.

On Twitter, Scottish fans have been buzzing about the brand, sharing positive reviews about their first taste of Canada.

Couldn't take a trip to Glasgow and not bring back a box of #Timbits to the office in Newbury! @TimHortons @timhortonsuk pic.twitter.com/zjP1myb0by November 22, 2017

It comes to Glasgow and that's me finally getting my @TimHortons after last having it in Canada 7 years ago 😍 pic.twitter.com/nP6ZGMoM0B — Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins👑💎 (@sophiemeehanx3) October 18, 2017

Tim Hortons in Glasgow "has been a hit & was even left out of stock due to its popularity after peckish Scots ate all the donuts" pic.twitter.com/OAeqfGrHJe — Martin Flanagan (@martflan) November 5, 2017

Putting up the most festive of my decorations: A Timbits box.@timhortonsuk pic.twitter.com/w6PnuanJTc — Michelle B (@libmichelle) December 3, 2017

On my way to Glasgow and only just remembered there's a @timhortonsuk there 😁 #ChristmasCup pic.twitter.com/CaqckVZpmN — CJ Fitzgerald 💋 (@CJFitzgerald316) December 6, 2017

One Scot, Greig Stott, even shared his experience visiting his first Tim Hortons in Glasgow on YouTube.

During his seven-minute review, Stott affectionately refers to the coffee chain as Timmies (as one does), and is heard telling the cashier: "My wife's Canadian... and Tim Hortons is massive in Canada so it's exciting for us."

According to Stott, Tims embodied the true Canadian spirit as "the staff were really friendly and seemed really patient."

"But obviously it's still a huge novelty thing and it's very busy," he said of the Glasgow store.

Kevin Hydes, the U.K. Chief Finance and Commercial Officer for the franchise, told The Sun that Glasgow felt like the right place to expand.

"It's a fantastic city and shares similar values with Tim Hortons — a strong sense of community and friendly culture," he said. "We knew the U.K. loved its great coffee and delicious, freshly-made food, but the excitement we've seen for Tim Hortons has beaten all of our expectations."

Now that Tims has released its holiday cups and merchandise for the Christmas season, it seems Scottish fans have more than enough to gush about, in addition to the classic drinks and timbits.

Enjoying my breakfast in @timhortonsuk Argyle Street in Glasgow. French Vanilla Latte is out of the world btw! Can we get one in Dundee PLEASE??!! Happy Holidays 🎄☃️#timhortons #Glasgow #Coffee #breakfast pic.twitter.com/P4JUeipDit — Cakeyboi (@MrCakeyBoi) December 4, 2017

Just convinced the husband to go Christmas shopping in Cardiff tonight. All I really want is a @timhortonsuk #TimbitTree but I'll pretend to look for other people too 😂🎄 — WanderlustDaydreamin (@WDaydreaming) December 7, 2017

Besides the U.S. and Britain, the beloved Canadian chain has opened locations in Mexico and the Philippines, and in August, the company announced plans to expand to Spain next.

Watch out world. Tims is taking over.

Also on HuffPost: