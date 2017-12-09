All Sections
    • LIVING

    Eugenie Bouchard Reunites For 2nd Date With Twitter Follower

    The pair met after the tennis star lost a Super Bowl bet.

    12/09/2017 16:31 EST | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Sarah Rieger Sarah Rieger is a journalist based in Calgary. She also writes for CBC News.
    Mike Segar/Reuters
    Tennis player and model Eugenie Bouchard poses for photographers at a launch event for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in New York on Feb. 16, 2017.

    It seems like a Twitter exchange between a tennis star and a stranger has turned into an honest-to-goodness friendship.

    In February, Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard tweeted during the Super Bowl that she thought the Atlanta Falcons were going to win.

    Bouchard has competed at the Australian Open, French Open and at Wimbledon.

    One of her followers, 20-year-old university student John Goerhke, spotted an opportunity for a friendly wager.

    Bouchard took the bet.

    And when the New England Patriots made a comeback to win 34-28 in overtime, Bouchard was initially embarrassed, but decided to honour the bet.

    She flew Goehrke out to New York to see a Brooklyn Nets game. He gifted her a pair of Tiffany earrings when he met her before the game.

    On my super bowl twitter date 🙊

    A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

    Now, the pair are hanging out again.

    On Thursday, Bouchard tweeted two photos of her relaxing on the couch with Goehrke.

    If the pair turn their social media meet-cute into a relationship, Twitter has something to say about it.

