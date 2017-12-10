DELTA, B.C. — Dozens of people were rushed to hospital Saturday night, some in critical condition, after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at a farm in Delta, B.C..

BC Emergency Health Services tweeted that 13 ambulances responded to "a major incident," and that 42 patients were admitted to hospital — 10 in serious to critical condition and 32 others in stable condition.

Global TV reported the patients were being treated in hospitals around Metro Vancouver.

The incident reportedly occurred in a greenhouse nursery at Windset Farms.

Officials speculated the carbon monoxide may have come from the gas powered engine of a pressure washer that was being used to clean the nursery.

Highly toxic gas

Carbon monoxide can be highly toxic when inhaled because it displaces oxygen in the blood, and robs the heart and brain of oxygen.

Exposure to the colourless, odorless, and tasteless gas can cause symptoms including headache, nausea, vomiting, and dizziness. Carbon monoxide poisoning can happen quickly and cause loss of consciousness and suffocation.

