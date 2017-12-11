Even though everyone shows up to a holiday feast ready to devour the turkey, ham, and all the fixings, we'd like to argue that the dessert that caps off the meal is just as important as the mains. After all, how the meal ends is what guests will remember most, right?
That's why we've rounded up 20 Christmas dessert recipes that are too good to pass up. From salted caramel chocolate fudge to Santa hat cheesecake bites, these festive dessert ideas will leave your guests begging for more!
1. Christmas sugar cookie truffles
Get the recipe: If You Give a Blonde a Kitchen
2. Cinnamon chocolate hazelnut puff pastry
Get the recipe: I Am Baker
3. Salted caramel chocolate fudge
Get the recipe: The Recipe Critic
4. Cranberry macarons
Get the recipe: Moje Wypieki
5. Bailey's chocolate mousse
Get the recipe: Lemon Tree Dwelling
6. Peppermint patties
Get the recipe: Dinner at the Zoo
7. Eggnog cheesecake cookie cups
Get the recipe: Liv for Cake
8. White chocolate-dipped ginger cookies
Get the recipe: Cooking Classy
9. Pretzel turtles
Get the recipe: Cooking Classy
10. Peppermint bark
Get the recipe: Fork Knife Swoon
11. Chocolate cranberry mini cakes
Get the recipe: Nirvana Cakery
12. Gingerbread swirl fudge
Get the recipe: Sally's Baking Addiction
13. Hot chocolate cookie cups
Get the recipe: Princess Pinky Girl
14. Santa hat cheesecake bites
Get the recipe: Sprinkle Some Fun
15. Chocolate meringue later cake
Get the recipe: The Life Harvest
16. Pecan chocolate-dipped shortbread cookies
Get the recipe: A Burst of Beautiful
17. Frosty chocolate cheesecake
Get the recipe: Culinary Hill
18. Sugar cookie dough fudge
Get the recipe: A Bajillian Recipes
19. White chocolate cranberry cookies
Get the recipe: Sally's Baking Addiction
20. Microwave hot chocolate fudge
Get the recipe: Wonky Wonderful
