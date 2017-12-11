Even though everyone shows up to a holiday feast ready to devour the turkey, ham, and all the fixings, we'd like to argue that the dessert that caps off the meal is just as important as the mains. After all, how the meal ends is what guests will remember most, right?

That's why we've rounded up 20 Christmas dessert recipes that are too good to pass up. From salted caramel chocolate fudge to Santa hat cheesecake bites, these festive dessert ideas will leave your guests begging for more!

1. Christmas sugar cookie truffles

Pinterest

Get the recipe: If You Give a Blonde a Kitchen

2. Cinnamon chocolate hazelnut puff pastry

Pinterest

Get the recipe: I Am Baker

3. Salted caramel chocolate fudge

Pinterest

Get the recipe: The Recipe Critic

4. Cranberry macarons

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Moje Wypieki

5. Bailey's chocolate mousse

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Lemon Tree Dwelling

6. Peppermint patties

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Dinner at the Zoo

7. Eggnog cheesecake cookie cups

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Liv for Cake

8. White chocolate-dipped ginger cookies

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Cooking Classy

9. Pretzel turtles

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Cooking Classy

10. Peppermint bark

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Fork Knife Swoon

11. Chocolate cranberry mini cakes

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Nirvana Cakery

12. Gingerbread swirl fudge

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Sally's Baking Addiction

13. Hot chocolate cookie cups

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Princess Pinky Girl

14. Santa hat cheesecake bites

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Sprinkle Some Fun

15. Chocolate meringue later cake

Pinterest

Get the recipe: The Life Harvest

16. Pecan chocolate-dipped shortbread cookies

Pinterest

Get the recipe: A Burst of Beautiful

17. Frosty chocolate cheesecake

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Culinary Hill

18. Sugar cookie dough fudge

Pinterest

Get the recipe: A Bajillian Recipes

19. White chocolate cranberry cookies

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Sally's Baking Addiction

20. Microwave hot chocolate fudge

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Wonky Wonderful

Also on HuffPost: