    • LIVING

    Christmas Dessert Recipes That Are Too Good To Pass Up

    Holiday cookies, fudge, and cheesecake — oh my!

    12/11/2017 13:30 EST | Updated 2 hours ago
    NatashaPhoto via Getty Images

    Even though everyone shows up to a holiday feast ready to devour the turkey, ham, and all the fixings, we'd like to argue that the dessert that caps off the meal is just as important as the mains. After all, how the meal ends is what guests will remember most, right?

    That's why we've rounded up 20 Christmas dessert recipes that are too good to pass up. From salted caramel chocolate fudge to Santa hat cheesecake bites, these festive dessert ideas will leave your guests begging for more!

    1. Christmas sugar cookie truffles


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: If You Give a Blonde a Kitchen

    2. Cinnamon chocolate hazelnut puff pastry


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: I Am Baker

    3. Salted caramel chocolate fudge


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: The Recipe Critic

    4. Cranberry macarons


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Moje Wypieki

    5. Bailey's chocolate mousse


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Lemon Tree Dwelling

    6. Peppermint patties


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Dinner at the Zoo

    7. Eggnog cheesecake cookie cups


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Liv for Cake

    8. White chocolate-dipped ginger cookies


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Cooking Classy

    9. Pretzel turtles


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Cooking Classy

    10. Peppermint bark


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Fork Knife Swoon

    11. Chocolate cranberry mini cakes


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Nirvana Cakery

    12. Gingerbread swirl fudge


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Sally's Baking Addiction

    13. Hot chocolate cookie cups


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Princess Pinky Girl

    14. Santa hat cheesecake bites


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Sprinkle Some Fun

    15. Chocolate meringue later cake


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: The Life Harvest

    16. Pecan chocolate-dipped shortbread cookies


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: A Burst of Beautiful

    17. Frosty chocolate cheesecake


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Culinary Hill

    18. Sugar cookie dough fudge


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: A Bajillian Recipes

    19. White chocolate cranberry cookies


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Sally's Baking Addiction

    20. Microwave hot chocolate fudge


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Wonky Wonderful

