So, you've got $50 burning a hole in your pocket and someone you want to seriously impress?
Lucky them, because there are a ton of luxe gifts out there that look like a million bucks but will cost you less than a bottle of champagne (champagne also makes a great host gift, for the record).
We pored over our favourite online shops and gift guides to bring you 25 of the fanciest gifts $50 (or less) can buy.
1. Viski Belmont set of three cheese knives
Costs: $49.83
Available at: Nordstrom
2. Deerskin gloves
Costs: $35.95
Available at: Simons
3. Animal wall décor — moose
Costs: $39.50
Available at: Indigo
4. Bluetooth toque
Costs: $49.99
Available at: Best Buy
5. Shoe shine kit
Costs: $34.99
Available at: Winners (in stores only)
6. Copper-handled whisk
Costs: $36.95
Available at: Williams-Sonoma
7. Agate coasters
Costs: $49.99
Available at: HomeSense (in stores only).
8. Metallic stripe colourblock scarf
Costs: $49.95
Available at: Gap
9. Bacon bowl maker
Costs: $34
Available at: Urban Outfitters
10. Remington DuraBlade
Costs: $39.99
Available at: Canadian Tire
11. Amika polished perfection mini straightening brush
Costs: $46
Available at: Sephora
12. Kate Spade New York mini small square stud earrings
Costs: $43.10
Available at: Nordstrom
13. Oh She Glows Boxed Set
Costs: $44.80 online ($64 list price)
Available at: Indigo
14. Faux fur trapper hat
Costs: $44.95
Available at: Gap
15. Bluetooth speaker
Costs: $24.99
Available at: Winners (in stores only)
16. Vassenden hooded sweater
Costs: $49.95
Available at: Simons
17. Tarte highlighting eyeshadow palette
Costs: $47
Available at: Sephora
18. The Five-Minute Journal
Costs: $40
Available at: Ebay
19. Glitter snow globe
Costs: $31.52
Available at: Nordstrom
20. Mainstreet Classics 20" table top foosball
Costs: $39.98
Available at: Best Buy
21. Bow And Drape doughnut emoji carryall pouch
Costs: $45
Available at: The Bay
22. Buffalo check plush robe
Costs: $39.99
Available at: Marshalls (in stores only)
23. Coffee mug and wine glass set
Costs: $29.50
Available at: Indigo
24. The reversible (un) mat lightweight travel
Costs: $48
Available at: Lululemon
25. Chambong
Costs: $47.14
Available at: Nordstrom
