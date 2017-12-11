So, you've got $50 burning a hole in your pocket and someone you want to seriously impress?

Lucky them, because there are a ton of luxe gifts out there that look like a million bucks but will cost you less than a bottle of champagne (champagne also makes a great host gift, for the record).

We pored over our favourite online shops and gift guides to bring you 25 of the fanciest gifts $50 (or less) can buy.

1. Viski Belmont set of three cheese knives

Costs: $49.83

Available at: Nordstrom

2. Deerskin gloves

Costs: $35.95

Available at: Simons

3. Animal wall décor — moose

Costs: $39.50

Available at: Indigo

4. Bluetooth toque

Costs: $49.99

Available at: Best Buy

5. Shoe shine kit

Costs: $34.99

Available at: Winners (in stores only)

6. Copper-handled whisk

Costs: $36.95

Available at: Williams-Sonoma

7. Agate coasters

Costs: $49.99

Available at: HomeSense (in stores only).

8. Metallic stripe colourblock scarf

Costs: $49.95

Available at: Gap

9. Bacon bowl maker

Costs: $34

Available at: Urban Outfitters

10. Remington DuraBlade

Costs: $39.99

Available at: Canadian Tire

11. Amika polished perfection mini straightening brush

Costs: $46

Available at: Sephora

12. Kate Spade New York mini small square stud earrings

Costs: $43.10

Available at: Nordstrom

13. Oh She Glows Boxed Set

Costs: $44.80 online ($64 list price)

Available at: Indigo

14. Faux fur trapper hat

Costs: $44.95

Available at: Gap

15. Bluetooth speaker

Costs: $24.99

Available at: Winners (in stores only)

16. Vassenden hooded sweater

Costs: $49.95

Available at: Simons

17. Tarte highlighting eyeshadow palette

Costs: $47

Available at: Sephora

18. The Five-Minute Journal

Costs: $40

Available at: Ebay

19. Glitter snow globe

Costs: $31.52

Available at: Nordstrom

20. Mainstreet Classics 20" table top foosball

Costs: $39.98

Available at: Best Buy

21. Bow And Drape doughnut emoji carryall pouch

Costs: $45

Available at: The Bay

22. Buffalo check plush robe

Costs: $39.99

Available at: Marshalls (in stores only)

23. Coffee mug and wine glass set

Costs: $29.50

Available at: Indigo

24. The reversible (un) mat lightweight travel

Costs: $48

Available at: Lululemon

25. Chambong

Costs: $47.14

Available at: Nordstrom

