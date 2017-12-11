All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING

    Christmas Gifts Under $50 That Make You Look Like A Big Spender

    These are fancy.

    12/11/2017 16:35 EST | Updated 31 minutes ago
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    So, you've got $50 burning a hole in your pocket and someone you want to seriously impress?

    Lucky them, because there are a ton of luxe gifts out there that look like a million bucks but will cost you less than a bottle of champagne (champagne also makes a great host gift, for the record).

    We pored over our favourite online shops and gift guides to bring you 25 of the fanciest gifts $50 (or less) can buy.

    1. Viski Belmont set of three cheese knives

    Nordstrom

    Costs: $49.83

    Available at: Nordstrom

    2. Deerskin gloves

    Simons

    Costs: $35.95

    Available at: Simons

    3. Animal wall décor — moose

    Indigo

    Costs: $39.50

    Available at: Indigo

    4. Bluetooth toque

    Best Buy

    Costs: $49.99

    Available at: Best Buy

    5. Shoe shine kit

    Winners

    Costs: $34.99

    Available at: Winners (in stores only)

    6. Copper-handled whisk

    Williams-Sonoma

    Costs: $36.95

    Available at: Williams-Sonoma

    7. Agate coasters

    HomeSense

    Costs: $49.99

    Available at: HomeSense (in stores only).

    8. Metallic stripe colourblock scarf

    Gap

    Costs: $49.95

    Available at: Gap

    9. Bacon bowl maker

    Urban Outfitters

    Costs: $34

    Available at: Urban Outfitters

    10. Remington DuraBlade

    Remington Canada

    Costs: $39.99

    Available at: Canadian Tire

    11. Amika polished perfection mini straightening brush

    Sephora

    Costs: $46

    Available at: Sephora

    12. Kate Spade New York mini small square stud earrings

    Nordstrom

    Costs: $43.10

    Available at: Nordstrom

    13. Oh She Glows Boxed Set

    Indigo

    Costs: $44.80 online ($64 list price)

    Available at: Indigo

    14. Faux fur trapper hat

    Gap

    Costs: $44.95

    Available at: Gap

    15. Bluetooth speaker

    Winners

    Costs: $24.99

    Available at: Winners (in stores only)

    16. Vassenden hooded sweater

    Simons

    Costs: $49.95

    Available at: Simons

    17. Tarte highlighting eyeshadow palette

    Sephora

    Costs: $47

    Available at: Sephora

    18. The Five-Minute Journal

    ebay
    Costs: $40

    Available at: Ebay

    19. Glitter snow globe

    Nordstrom

    Costs: $31.52

    Available at: Nordstrom

    20. Mainstreet Classics 20" table top foosball

    Best Buy

    Costs: $39.98

    Available at: Best Buy

    21. Bow And Drape doughnut emoji carryall pouch

    The Bay

    Costs: $45

    Available at: The Bay

    22. Buffalo check plush robe

    Marshalls

    Costs: $39.99

    Available at: Marshalls (in stores only)

    23. Coffee mug and wine glass set

    Indigo

    Costs: $29.50

    Available at: Indigo

    24. The reversible (un) mat lightweight travel

    lululemon

    Costs: $48

    Available at: Lululemon

    25. Chambong

    Nordstrom

    Costs: $47.14

    Available at: Nordstrom

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:christmas gift ideasChristmas giftsChristmas gifts under $40christmas gifts under $50Christmas ShoppingLiving