Liberals Hold Onto Their Seat In Newfoundland Byelection

OTTAWA — The Liberals have easily retained a safe seat in Newfoundland and Labrador and the Conservatives are on course to hang onto a safe seat of their own in Saskatchewan, two of four ridings in which federal byelections are being held Monday.

With all polls reporting, Liberal contender Churence Rogers captured 69.2 per cent of the vote in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity, the safest Liberal seat in the country.

With just 15 of 138 polls reporting in the Saskatchewan riding of Battlefords-Lloydminster, Conservative Rosemarie Falk was off to an early commanding lead with 72.9 per cent of the vote — more than 60 percentage points ahead of any of her competitors.

Rogers was 46 percentage points ahead of his nearest competitor, Conservative Mike Windsor, who nevertheless managed to just more than double his share of the vote from the 2015 general election.

High-stakes battle in B.C.

The NDP candidate finished a distant third in the Newfoundland and Labrador contest, with less than five per cent of the vote, down about three points from the party's finish in 2015.

As impressive as Roger's margin of victory was, he did not meet the standard set by his popular Liberal predecessor, Judy Foote, who retired from cabinet and federal politics due to family health concerns. She won the strongest majority in the country during the 2015 election, taking a whopping 81.8 per cent of the vote.

Rogers is a former mayor and one-time head of the province's federation of municipalities.

Results have not yet begun to be posted in the other two ridings: Toronto's Scarborough-Agincourt and British Columbia's South Surrey-White Rock.

The Toronto riding is a safe Liberal seat and is not expected to change hands.

But the Liberals are trying to wrest the B.C. seat from the Conservatives.

South Surrey-White Rock was left vacant after Conservative MP Diane Watts resigned to run for the leadership of the B.C. Liberals. Watts, a high-profile former mayor of Surrey, narrowly won the seat in 2015 with 44 per cent of the vote, less than 1,500 votes ahead of the Liberal contender.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer campaigns with Kerry-Lynne Findlay in Surrey, B.C., on Dec. 4, 2017.

This time, the Liberals are running former White Rock mayor and B.C. MLA Gordie Hogg against Conservative Kerry-Lynne Findlay, a former Harper-era cabinet minister who represented a neighbouring riding for one term before being defeated in the 2015 election.

Scarborough-Agincourt was left vacant by the untimely death of Liberal MP Arnold Chan, who won almost 52 per cent of the vote in 2015. His widow, Jean Yip, is running to succeed him and is expected to hold the seat for the Liberals.

Battlefords-Lloydminster was left vacant following the retirement of veteran Conservative MP Gerry Ritz, who had held the riding for 20 years. Rosemarie Falk, legislative assistant to Saskatchewan MP Arnold Vierson, is expected to hold the seat for the Tories.

Tories' and NDP's new direction put to test

The four byelections mark the second electoral test for the newly minted leaders of the Conservative and New Democratic parties, Andrew Scheer and Jagmeet Singh.

Neither fared particularly well in their first test.

In October, the Liberals scored a stunning upset in a byelection in Quebec's nationalist heartland, stealing the riding of Lac-Saint-Jean away from the Tories. The NDP, which had come a close second in the riding in 2015, wound up a distant fourth.

Scheer found some consolation in another byelection in an Edmonton Tory stronghold, easily hanging onto Sturgeon River-Parkland with an increased share of the vote, while both the Liberals and NDP saw their vote share decline slightly.

