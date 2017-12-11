New York City police said they captured a suspect after an explosion in the city transit system in the Times Square area of Manhattan during Monday's morning rush hour.
The reported blast, near Eight Avenue and 42nd Street, was of "unknown origin," police said in a statement. The A, C and E subway lines were being evacuated, Sgt. Brendan Ryan told HuffPost, and the busy Port Authority bus terminal was temporarily shut down.
Police told HuffPost they took one person into custody.
Video shows emergency crews responding to the Port Authority bus terminal on 42nd Street. Police told HuffPost they were unsure whether the reported explosion was inside the Port Authority building or the subway system.
The Port Authority said the subway entrance outside the building on Eighth Avenue was closed "due to police activity." The authority at first declared the bus terminal had remained open, but then said it had been "temporarily closed by authorities."
President Donald Trump also reportedly has been briefed.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.