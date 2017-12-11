New York City police said they captured a suspect after an explosion in the city transit system in the Times Square area of Manhattan during Monday's morning rush hour.

The reported blast, near Eight Avenue and 42nd Street, was of "unknown origin," police said in a statement. The A, C and E subway lines were being evacuated, Sgt. Brendan Ryan told HuffPost, and the busy Port Authority bus terminal was temporarily shut down.

Police told HuffPost they took one person into custody.