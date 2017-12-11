All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • BUSINESS

    Uber Accidentally Charges $18K For 20-Minute Ride Through Toronto

    The driver made a mistake, Uber said.

    12/11/2017 20:49 EST | Updated 18 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press

    TORONTO — Uber is apologizing to a customer who was charged more than $18,000 for a short ride in downtown Toronto.

    Photos posted on social media over the weekend showed that an Uber rider was billed $18,518.50 for a 21-minute Uber ride.

    An Uber spokesperson confirmed the incident, and says the rider had been fully refunded.

    Uber staff say the massive over-charge was a result of driver error, not a technical glitch.

    Uber says the ride in question took place in a traditional taxi cab signed up to the ridehailing service — an option available to customers in Toronto — and that the driver made a mistake when entering the details of the fare into his cab's meter.

    The spokesperson says the company continues to look into what happened.

