Jecca Is The Gender-Neutral Makeup Brand We All Need

Unisex fashion has never been hotter, and the beauty world is taking note.

So much so that there is a new unisex beauty brand on the horizon, designed with transgender women in mind.

Dubbed 'Jecca,' the brand is the brainchild of makeup artist Jessica Blackler, whose diverse client list led her to address the gaps in the current beauty market with her own cruelty-free, vegan, inclusive cosmetics brand.

Its first product, which can be pre-ordered online at jecca-makeup.com and will begin shipping later this month, is called 'Correct & Conceal,' and promises to cover beard shadow, birthmarks, and acne, as well as under eye circles and blemishes.

Jecca overlooks gender and celebrates individuality. Jessica Blackler

According to the brand's website, the concealer, which currently runs in two shades, offers a taste of "many more thoughtfully created products to follow."

"Jecca overlooks gender and celebrates individuality," Blackler told The Cut of the project. "We're not a brand that concentrates on just women."

Jecca's inclusive ethos will undoubtedly be a welcome addition to the beauty industry, despite a slow, ongoing shift in traditional attitudes regarding makeup and gender.

Patrick Starrr.

Several big name brands have teamed up with male influencers on makeup campaigns or collaborations throughout 2017, with highlights including a collection from Mac and the beauty vlogger Patrick Starrr, and a collaboration between BH Cosmetics and German YouTuber Marvyn Macnificent.

Meanwhile, transgender actress and LGBT activist Laverne Cox launched her own nail polish collection with Orly Nails back in September, and Hari Nef, also a transgender activist and actress, landed a starring role in the L'Oréal Paris True Match campaign "Your Skin, Your Story," which debuted in January.

Also on HuffPost: