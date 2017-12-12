All Sections
    Lyft Arrives In Toronto For First Expansion Outside U.S.

    Torontonians can download the Lyft app to begin ordering rides in the city.

    12/12/2017 08:57 EST | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    A driver displays Uber and Lyft ride sharing signs in his car windscreen in Santa Monica, California, U.S., May 23, 2016.

    TORONTO — Ride-hailing service Lyft will be available in Toronto starting today.

    Torontonians can download the Lyft app to begin ordering rides in the city.

    The company's arrival in Toronto marks the first time it has expanded outside the US.

    Lyft said in a November blog post that it had been looking at growing internationally for some time.

    The move comes five years after the Toronto launch of Lyft's rival Uber sparked protests by taxi drivers.

    Toronto city council introduced rules to allow Uber to operate legally last year.

