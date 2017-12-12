Republican candidate Roy Moore arrived at his polling place in Gallant, Alabama, on horseback Tuesday to vote in the special Senate election where he faces Democratic candidate Doug Jones.

The former judge showed up at his polling station, the Gallant Fire Department, around 11:30 Tuesday morning, accompanied by his horse, Sassy. Moore said he specifically rides Sassy to the polls in every election to "have good favor."

"I think it's a good thing to do," Moore told CNN in September, when he rode Sassy to the polls in his runoff election against Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.). "I won the last time I rode a horse."