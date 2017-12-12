WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to calls for his resignation by attacking Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) in a tweet that implied she was willing to trade sex for campaign contributions. Trump, in an early morning tweet the day after four of his accusers called on Congress to investigate him, first blamed Democrats for the "false accusations" involving "women who I don't know and/or have never met."

Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia - so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don't know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! December 12, 2017

In a second tweet, Trump attacked Gillibrand as "lightweight" and "a total flunky" for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). He claimed she "begged" him for campaign donations in the past and "would do anything for them."

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office "begging" for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Gillibrand responded to Trump's tweet by calling it a "sexist smear." She also pointing out that "millions of women" protested Trump's inauguration and have been stirred into activism since his election.

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accused the president of attempting to "slut-shame" Gillibrand. "Disgusting, it was disgusting," she told reporters of Trump's tweet. "It's clear what he was getting at."

Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017