    • NEWS

    Armed Man Killed After Reportedly Taking Hostages In Toronto Bank

    Police are still investigating.

    12/13/2017 15:17 EST | Updated 17 minutes ago
    Google Maps

    MAPLE, Ont. — Police say they have killed a man armed with a gun during a "traumatic" hostage situation in a Royal Bank north of Toronto.

    A York region police spokesman told TV station CP24 that officers managed to get some people out of the bank initially but others remained inside. He said they had to use "lethal force to subdue" the man.

    No injuries or deaths have been reported besides the suspect. The scene is still being cleared.

    Police say the gun call came in at about 1 p.m.

    Roads in the are have been closed.

