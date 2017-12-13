Armed Man Killed After Reportedly Taking Hostages In Toronto Bank

MAPLE, Ont. — Police say they have killed a man armed with a gun during a "traumatic" hostage situation in a Royal Bank north of Toronto.

A York region police spokesman told TV station CP24 that officers managed to get some people out of the bank initially but others remained inside. He said they had to use "lethal force to subdue" the man.

Roads are being closed in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive W / Dufferin St for ongoing police operations. We are dealing with a man in a bank with a weapon. Please avoid the area while these operations are in progress. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/s6lCzKKVAD December 13, 2017

No injuries or deaths have been reported besides the suspect. The scene is still being cleared.

Police say the gun call came in at about 1 p.m.

Roads in the are have been closed.