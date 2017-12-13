We're just going to say it: summer weddings are overrated. Not only are they the most popular time of year to get married (meaning venues need to be booked months in advance), but the heat can also be unbearable for you and your guests.

That's why we'd argue winter weddings are where it's at.

But we get it. No one wants to get married in the cold, especially during a season that can blast snowstorms, slush and ice at any moment. But isn't weather always unpredictable? Plus, think of all the creative possibilities there are with winter weddings.

Candlelit tables, hot chocolate bars, and fur shrugs are just a few details that can give your winter nuptials the cozy, romantic vibes you've always wanted.

And if you still need convincing, here are 25 photos of dreamy winter weddings that will make you want to get married in the snow!

A post shared by Helaina Storey (@helainastoreyweddingdesign) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:56am PST

A post shared by Philip Siciliano Photography (@philip_siciliano) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:15pm PST

A post shared by Pakistani Bride (@pakistanibride) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:39am PST

A post shared by Hochzeitsfotograf Berlin (@hochzeitslicht) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:22am PST

A post shared by Lauren Crawford (@laurencrawfordphoto) on Dec 13, 2017 at 7:07am PST

A post shared by Kevin Koo Photography (@kevinkoophotography) on Aug 8, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

A post shared by Bride and Tonic (@brideandtonic) on Dec 9, 2017 at 12:00am PST

A post shared by Wedding • Bride • Blog (@thecoordinatedbride) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:40am PST

A post shared by Modern Lesbian Weddings (@dancingwithher) on Nov 20, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

A post shared by Wedding Inspiration (@xwedding_inspirationx) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:41am PST

A post shared by Jenni Grace Photography (@jennigracephoto) on Dec 11, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

A post shared by ✨Black Wedding Magic✨ (@blackweddingmagic) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

A post shared by Laura (@lauraophotography) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:43am PST

A post shared by Alessandra Pezzati (@alessandrapezz) on Dec 13, 2017 at 3:54am PST

A post shared by de Steinsetuin (@steinsetuin) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:43am PST

A post shared by Tahsin (@twiggyseyelashes) on Dec 13, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

A post shared by Stanislaw Skotnicki Fotografia (@skotnicki.pro) on Dec 11, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

A post shared by Love Inc. (@loveincmag) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:45am PST

A post shared by Janelle C. Photography (@janellecphoto) on Dec 13, 2017 at 4:48am PST

A post shared by BBJ Linen (@bbjlinen) on Dec 11, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

A post shared by Modern Lesbian Weddings (@dancingwithher) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

A post shared by 🌿 AlliChelle Photography 🌿 (@allichellephotography) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

A post shared by Kerry Woods Photography (@kerrywoodsphoto) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:48am PST

A post shared by That Amazing Place (@thatamazingplace) on Dec 11, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

A post shared by Elegant Wedding Magazine (@elegantweddingmagazine) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

Also on HuffPost: