All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Canadians With Cocaine And Cash Busted After Wrong Turn At U.S. Border

    Police found 120 grams of suspected cocaine.

    12/14/2017 14:16 EST | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    The Globe and Mail via Canadian Press
    A border officer searches a vehicle at the Canadian side of the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie on Nov. 9, 2007.

    Two men from Toronto are facing drug charges after getting lost near the Canada-U.S. border.

    The RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency say in a joint statement that the men were travelling in a rental vehicle in the Niagara Region on Nov. 22, near the Peace Bridge, when they took a wrong turn to the U.S. border.

    Officials say that to avoid crossing into the U.S., the men turned around and tried to return back to Canada through a NEXUS lane, but they were not members of the trusted-traveller program.

    The statement says border officials stopped the car and conducted a full search of the vehicle, resulting in the seizure of 120 grams of suspected cocaine and $10,000. The men and the seized material were then turned over to the RCMP.

    Two charged

    The driver of the vehicle, who officials identified as a 24-year-old man, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds obtained by crime, obstruction of justice and breach of probation.

    The passenger, a 25-year-old man, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds obtained by crime and breach of probation.

    Both men have been released from custody and are to appear in a St. Catharines, Ont., court Dec. 21.

    Previously On HuffPost:

    MORE:Canada-US bordercocainecrimedrug traffickingNews