Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Jasmine at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 13, 2017.

Dwayne Johnson, one of the world's highest-paid actors, was finally honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday. But while the momentous occasion was meant to pay tribute to his success, the humble actor was true to form and made the ceremony all about his family.

The Rock brought his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian and their daughter Jasmine, who turns two on Dec. 16, along with him to the event. Naturally, his baby girl stole the show.

Taking her on stage to give his acceptance speech, Johnson first paid tribute to his mother, Ata Johnson, describing her as "the strongest woman I know," before adding, "This is what it all means. It all comes down to your family."

Dwayne Johnson with Lauren Hashian and their daughter Jasmine at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

On social media, fans were mesmerized with Johnson's adorable daughter, who looks just like her dad, but has piercing blue eyes like her mama.

How adorable is your daughter. Congrats man — Amy Lynn Reed (@AmyLynnReed1) December 14, 2017

I swear @TheRock daughter has the prettiest eyes! — Aleaha (@aleahamk) December 14, 2017

Can we take a second away from the negativity in the world and appreciate how beautiful Dwayne Johnson's daughter is? #mashalllah #shook pic.twitter.com/vn6CscWubE December 12, 2017

With so much buzz about his baby girl, even The Rock couldn't help but admit that she's a star.

The family outing comes two days after Johnson announced that he and Hashian are expecting their second child together. On Monday, the 45-year-old actor shared the exciting news on Instagram, revealing that their newest addition will be a girl.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Dec 11, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

"Once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana," The Rock wrote. "All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn't have it any other way."

The "Jumanji" star also has a 16-year-old lookalike daughter, Simone, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Dec 11, 2017 at 11:23am PST

At the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, The Rock noted that as a more experienced father now, he's realized that it is possible to "have it all."

"It can all work together at the same time seamlessly in terms of your work and your career and your family. One doesn't have to be sacrificed for the other," he told E! News.

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian and their daughter Jasmine pose with the actor's star.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a popular event for celebrities to take their families. In April, Chris Pratt was honoured with a star and brought his then-wife Anna Faris and their four-year-old son to the event. And in December 2016, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's two kids — James and Ines — made their first public appearance with their parents at the ceremony, which honoured Reynolds.