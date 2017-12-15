All Sections
    • BUSINESS

    Canadian Billionaire Barry Sherman, Wife, Found Dead In Toronto Home: Reports

    Sherman was the founder of generic pharmaceutical giant Apotex.

    12/15/2017 16:16 EST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Toronto Star via Getty Images
    Apotex founder Barry Sherman, pictured here, was found dead with his wife, Honey, at their North York home on Friday, according to multiple news reports.

    The billionaire founder of Canadian generic drug firm Apotex and his wife have been found dead in their home in Toronto, according to news reports.

    Police have confirmed that two bodies were found in the North York home of Barry and Honey Sherman, and the Globe and Mail reports that the bodies were those of the Shermans themselves, citing relatives.

    Police say the circumstances of the deaths are "suspicious."

    Ontario's health minister, Eric Hoskins, tweeted that he was "beyond words" at the news.

    According to Forbes, Sherman's net worth is estimated at $4.1 billion. Sherman had recently listed his North York home for sale, with an asking price of $6.9 million.

    More to come.

