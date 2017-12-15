So, you haven't started your Christmas shopping yet?
And you just realized that online shopping is kind of a risky gamble if you want to ensure the gifts actually arrive before Dec. 25?
AND NOW YOU'RE PANICKING?
Well, stop. There are still plenty of thoughtful, unique gifts out there in every price range that you can pick up with a quick trip to a major store. We rounded up some of our favourites to help guide you. Take a look at our list, make a plan, then get going!
You got this.
1. Crosley Cruiser turntable
Costs: $119.95
Available at: Indigo (in store only)
2. Le Creuset signature cast-iron tartan round dutch oven
Costs: $440
Available at: Williams Sonoma
3. Smartphone camera printer
Costs: $99.99
Available at: Winners (in store only)
4. Cabin popover
Costs: $68
Available at: Roots
4. Textured grid silk Nanotex bow tie
Costs: $49.50
Available at: Banana Republic
5. Gratitude set
Costs: $56
Available at: Aveda
6. Frank & Sense Golden Ale
Costs: $7.99
Available at: liquor stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Ontario & Saskatchewan.
7. Teak bathtub caddy
Costs: $49.99
Available at: Bed Bath and Beyond
8. Stripe pullover hoodie
Costs: $73
Available at: Gap
9. Secret Path deluxe boxed set
Costs: $51.97
Available at: Indigo
10. Best of 2017 tea set
Costs: $26
Available at: Davids Tea
11. Sleep Nation mens reindeer graphic fleece coverall
Costs: $48.30
Available at: The Bay
12. Urban Decay Little Vices lipstick kit
Costs: $35
Available at: Sephora
13. Two-piece shaving set with stand
Costs: $49.99
Available at: Marshalls (in store only)
14. Polaroid Originals refurbished close-up instant camera
Costs: $154
Available at: Urban Outfitters
15. Pine cone stud earrings
Costs: $35
Available at: Banana Republic
16. Celebration maple syrup gift set
Costs: $29.99
Available at: Canadian Tire
17. Quilted puffer jacket
Costs: $39
Available at: Joe Fresh
18. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation clear glass moose mug
Costs: $24.99
Available at: Bed Bath and Beyond
19. Kate Spade New York She: Muses, Visionaries and Madcap Heroines
Costs: $38.47
Available at: Indigo
20. Cork globe
Costs: $24.99
Available at: HomeSense (in store only)
21. Battleship crew neck sweater
Costs: $79.90
Available at: RW & Co
22. Wilfred diamond mosaic blanket
Costs: $85
Available at: Aritzia
23. Speed up run kit
Costs: $214
Available at: Lululemon
24. Santa hat
Costs: $38
Available at: Eddie Bauer
25. All-Clad lasagna pan with lid
Costs: $99.99
Available at: The Bay
Also on HuffPost: