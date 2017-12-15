All Sections
    • LIVING

    Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas That Make It Seem Like You Have It All Together

    No one needs to know when you started shopping.

    12/15/2017 11:43 EST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    So, you haven't started your Christmas shopping yet?

    And you just realized that online shopping is kind of a risky gamble if you want to ensure the gifts actually arrive before Dec. 25?

    AND NOW YOU'RE PANICKING?

    Well, stop. There are still plenty of thoughtful, unique gifts out there in every price range that you can pick up with a quick trip to a major store. We rounded up some of our favourites to help guide you. Take a look at our list, make a plan, then get going!

    You got this.

    1. Crosley Cruiser turntable

    Indigo

    Costs: $119.95

    Available at: Indigo (in store only)

    2. Le Creuset signature cast-iron tartan round dutch oven

    Williams Sonoma

    Costs: $440

    Available at: Williams Sonoma

    3. Smartphone camera printer

    Winners

    Costs: $99.99

    Available at: Winners (in store only)

    4. Cabin popover

    Roots

    Costs: $68

    Available at: Roots

    4. Textured grid silk Nanotex bow tie

    Banana Republic

    Costs: $49.50

    Available at: Banana Republic

    5. Gratitude set

    Aveda

    Costs: $56

    Available at: Aveda

    6. Frank & Sense Golden Ale

    Innis and Gunn

    Costs: $7.99

    Available at: liquor stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Ontario & Saskatchewan.

    7. Teak bathtub caddy

    Bed Bath and Beyond

    Costs: $49.99

    Available at: Bed Bath and Beyond

    8. Stripe pullover hoodie

    Gap

    Costs: $73

    Available at: Gap

    9. Secret Path deluxe boxed set

    Indigo

    Costs: $51.97

    Available at: Indigo

    10. Best of 2017 tea set

    Davids Tea

    Costs: $26

    Available at: Davids Tea

    11. Sleep Nation mens reindeer graphic fleece coverall

    The Bay

    Costs: $48.30

    Available at: The Bay

    12. Urban Decay Little Vices lipstick kit

    Sephora

    Costs: $35

    Available at: Sephora

    13. Two-piece shaving set with stand

    Marshalls

    Costs: $49.99

    Available at: Marshalls (in store only)

    14. Polaroid Originals refurbished close-up instant camera

    Urban Outfitters

    Costs: $154

    Available at: Urban Outfitters

    15. Pine cone stud earrings

    Banana Republic

    Costs: $35

    Available at: Banana Republic

    16. Celebration maple syrup gift set

    Canadian Tire

    Costs: $29.99

    Available at: Canadian Tire

    17. Quilted puffer jacket

    Joe Fresh

    Costs: $39

    Available at: Joe Fresh

    18. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation clear glass moose mug

    Bed Bath and Beyond

    Costs: $24.99

    Available at: Bed Bath and Beyond

    19. Kate Spade New York She: Muses, Visionaries and Madcap Heroines

    Indigo

    Costs: $38.47

    Available at: Indigo

    20. Cork globe

    HomeSense

    Costs: $24.99

    Available at: HomeSense (in store only)

    21. Battleship crew neck sweater

    RW & Co

    Costs: $79.90

    Available at: RW & Co

    22. Wilfred diamond mosaic blanket

    Aritzia

    Costs: $85

    Available at: Aritzia

    23. Speed up run kit

    Lululemon

    Costs: $214

    Available at: Lululemon

    24. Santa hat

    Eddie Bauer

    Costs: $38

    Available at: Eddie Bauer

    25. All-Clad lasagna pan with lid

    All-Clad

    Costs: $99.99

    Available at: The Bay

