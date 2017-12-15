So, you haven't started your Christmas shopping yet?

And you just realized that online shopping is kind of a risky gamble if you want to ensure the gifts actually arrive before Dec. 25?

AND NOW YOU'RE PANICKING?

Well, stop. There are still plenty of thoughtful, unique gifts out there in every price range that you can pick up with a quick trip to a major store. We rounded up some of our favourites to help guide you. Take a look at our list, make a plan, then get going!

You got this.

1. Crosley Cruiser turntable

Costs: $119.95

Available at: Indigo (in store only)

2. Le Creuset signature cast-iron tartan round dutch oven

Costs: $440

Available at: Williams Sonoma

3. Smartphone camera printer

Costs: $99.99

Available at: Winners (in store only)

4. Cabin popover

Costs: $68

Available at: Roots

4. Textured grid silk Nanotex bow tie

Costs: $49.50

Available at: Banana Republic

5. Gratitude set

Costs: $56

Available at: Aveda

6. Frank & Sense Golden Ale

Costs: $7.99

Available at: liquor stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Ontario & Saskatchewan.

7. Teak bathtub caddy

Costs: $49.99

Available at: Bed Bath and Beyond

8. Stripe pullover hoodie

Costs: $73

Available at: Gap

9. Secret Path deluxe boxed set

Costs: $51.97

Available at: Indigo

10. Best of 2017 tea set

Costs: $26

Available at: Davids Tea

11. Sleep Nation mens reindeer graphic fleece coverall

Costs: $48.30

Available at: The Bay

12. Urban Decay Little Vices lipstick kit

Costs: $35

Available at: Sephora

13. Two-piece shaving set with stand

Costs: $49.99

Available at: Marshalls (in store only)

14. Polaroid Originals refurbished close-up instant camera

Costs: $154

Available at: Urban Outfitters

15. Pine cone stud earrings

Costs: $35

Available at: Banana Republic

16. Celebration maple syrup gift set

Costs: $29.99

Available at: Canadian Tire

17. Quilted puffer jacket

Costs: $39

Available at: Joe Fresh

18. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation clear glass moose mug

Costs: $24.99

Available at: Bed Bath and Beyond

19. Kate Spade New York She: Muses, Visionaries and Madcap Heroines

Costs: $38.47

Available at: Indigo

20. Cork globe

Costs: $24.99

Available at: HomeSense (in store only)

21. Battleship crew neck sweater

Costs: $79.90

Available at: RW & Co

22. Wilfred diamond mosaic blanket

Costs: $85

Available at: Aritzia

23. Speed up run kit

Costs: $214

Available at: Lululemon

24. Santa hat

Costs: $38

Available at: Eddie Bauer

25. All-Clad lasagna pan with lid

Costs: $99.99

Available at: The Bay

