But there's one slight problem. Lots of people are not entirely sure what the term actually means.

Oxford Dictionaries announced its 2017 Word of the Year on Friday morning: " youthquake ."

The British dictionary publisher defines "youthquake" as "a significant cultural, political or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people."

Even Casper Grathwohl, the publisher's president of dictionaries, admitted it was "not an obvious choice."

"Many of you may even be scratching your heads," Grathwohl said in a blog post. And indeed, the selection was met with some puzzlement on Twitter.

