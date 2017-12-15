Mark your calendars because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially picked a wedding date.

On Friday morning, Kensington Palace announced that the newly engaged couple will tie the knot on May 19, 2018. They also reconfirmed that the spring nuptials will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, which is where Harry was christened at three months old.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.



Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na December 15, 2017

Not much else is known about the royal wedding, however Kensington Palace previously revealed in November that the Royal Family will pay for it, including the church service, the flowers, the music, and the reception.

The marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018. pic.twitter.com/lJdtWnbdpB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2017

Harry and Markle got engaged last month and revealed their tentative May wedding date one day later. At the time, some believed this six-month timeframe between engagement and nuptials to be too short, but according to royal expert Kate Nicholl, the wedding date was actually chosen strategically.

"[Harry is] incredibly close to his grandfather [the Duke of Edinburgh] and, being 96, Harry thought it was a great thing to [have] the wedding sooner rather than later, so his grandfather could be there, fit and healthy," Nicholl previously told Entertainment Tonight.

Additionally, Harry chose to get married close to the home of his grandparents, as Windsor Castle is one of the Queen's residences.

