    Rex Tillerson Heading To Ottawa To Talk Canada-U.S. Relations Before Holidays

    Better pack the parka.

    12/15/2017 11:54 EST | Updated 3 hours ago
    • The Canadian Press
    Yuri Gripas / Reuters
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland face reporters before their meeting at the State Department in Washington D.C. on Oct. 11, 2017.

    WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet a Canadian cabinet committee when he visits Ottawa next week.

    Tillerson's schedule includes a session with the ministerial committee on Canada-U.S. relations.

    Sources say he will travel to Ottawa on Tuesday to discuss the North Korea crisis, as well as a range of other international and bilateral issues.

    He also plans to meet Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

    The two are co-hosting an international conference in the new year on the North Korean nuclear crisis.

    Tillerson has been seeking non-military solutions to the impasse, while other members of the administration, including President Donald Trump, have expressed skepticism about whether diplomacy can work.

