    • NEWS

    Deer Carcass, Head Left In Front Of Ontario Home: OPP

    Homeowner finds animal remains tied to mailbox, head in driveway.

    12/16/2017 22:37 EST | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    DamianKuzdak via Getty Images
    An Ontario homeowner found a deer carcass tied to their mailbox, says the OPP.

    WINDHAM, Ont. — Provincial police say a homeowner is in shock after a deer carcass was tied to a mailbox in the southwestern Ontario community of Windham.

    They say the deer's head was removed and left in the driveway.

    Police responded on Wednesday morning when the homeowners called to report the incident.

    OPP spokesman Ed Sanchuk said the homeowners are shocked and upset after discovering the carcass on their property.

    He said it was the first time he'd seen anything like this in his career.

    The investigation is continuing and police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact Norfolk County OPP.

    MORE:CrimeNewsOntario CrimeOPP