The newly engaged prince will guest-edit the BBC Radio 4 program "Today" on Dec. 27. Kensington Palace teased on Twitter that his show will include an interview with former U.S. president Barack Obama.

Prince Harry asks the former president about what it was like leaving the White House, his plans for life after presidency, and his charity, the Obama Foundation.

Obama is warned that if he pauses for too long between answers, he'll see Prince Harry's stern face.

The palace shared a preview:

Here is a sneak preview of when @BarackObama met Prince Harry for the interview. Listen to the full interview on 27th December on @BBCr4today. pic.twitter.com/p5I1dUdyhx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 17, 2017

Prince Harry's full interview with Obama airs on BBC Radio 4 on Dec. 27. It will also be available as a podcast.