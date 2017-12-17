All Sections
    'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Rakes In $17M In 1st Weekend In Canada

    That's the second-biggest opening weekend of all time.

    12/17/2017 18:12 EST | Updated 12/17/2017 18:12 EST
    • Canadian Press
    Getty Images
    The Canadian premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was held in Toronto on Dec. 13, 2017.

    TORONTO — A spokeswoman for Disney says "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has had the second-biggest opening weekend of all-time in Canada.

    The company says the blockbuster brought in $17 million in the country in its first weekend.

    It's second only to its predecessor in the latest "Star Wars" trilogy, "The Force Awakens", which made $18.6 million in Canada over the same time span when it debuted in 2015.

    The film also holds the number 2 spot in the North American box office, where it made $220 million in its opening weekend.

    The movie, directed by Rian Johnson, was released on Friday.

    The third movie in the record-smashing trilogy is expected to be released in 2019.

    Disney says the current ranking of the top five biggest opening weekends of all time in Canada are:

    1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($18.6 M)
    2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (17.0 M)
    3. The Avengers ($15.6 M)
    4. Avengers: Age of Ultron ($13.8 M)
    5. Beauty and the Beast ($13.4 M)

