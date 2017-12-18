These 2017 Moments Remind Us That Good Things Happen Every Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Stories of wars, natural disasters and scandals have been filling the news lately, making it easy to forget that good things happen every day. The fact of the matter is that for every act of aggression, there's an act of kindness that's just as powerful. In 2017, Canadians were captivated by inspirational moments of courage, kindness and generosity. In partnership with IKEA, we're highlighting some of the stories that had us hitting the "love" and "share" buttons this year.

Politician 1, Heckler 0

While campaigning in the federal NDP leadership race that he ultimately won, Jagmeet Singh faced an intense heckler who shouted that Singh, who is Sikh, wanted to implement Islamic Sharia law in Canada. With such cool composure that the video went viral worldwide, Singh looked her in the face and said, "We welcome you. We love you. We support you, and we love you."

New Homes For Canine Harvey Victims

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, six volunteers from Stouffville, Ont., set out for Houston in three vans packed with relief supplies. They came home with 39 dogs to be adopted into new Canadian homes.

A Tip To Remember

It was a busy Saturday night at Mongo's Grill in Winnipeg when waitress Jennifer Peitsch hurried to serve a table of four. Working two jobs to pay off her credit card and save money for school, Peitsch was keen to keep her customers happy. But it was guest Lisa Holgate who made Peitsch's day — when she intentionally left a $1,000 tip on an $87 bill.

Welcoming New Canadians Home

Canada has resettled over 40,000 Syrian refugees, and Canadians all around the country have pitched in to support their new neighbours. IKEA donated more than $190,000 in home furnishings to Syrian refugees in 2017 to help welcome the newcomers home.

Airport Kitchen Party

Most travellers waiting out a flight delay would doze, read or play Candy Crush Saga, but not a group of Newfoundlanders stuck at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. They pulled out a guitar and an accordion, and threw an impromptu kitchen party in the departure lounge, complete with dancing. A week after a passenger mentioned the party on Facebook, her video had garnered more than a million views and 30,000 shares.

In September, IKEA launched their new brand platform, the Beautiful Possibilities that celebrates acts of kindness that surround us every single day. We often focus on doing good during the holiday season, but the above examples prove that we can bring out the best in each other all year long.