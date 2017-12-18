Marijuana advocate Marc Emery (2nd L) and his wife Jodie (3rd L) walk down a street followed by his supporters after he was released from an American prison for selling marijuana seeds in the U.S., in Windsor, Ont. Aug. 12, 2014.

TORONTO — Prominent pot activists Jodie and Marc Emery have pleaded guilty to a number of drug-related charges in a Toronto court.

Marc Emery pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana for purpose of trafficking, trafficking marijuana and possession of proceeds of crime more than $5,000.

Jodie Emery pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana for purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

The couple's arrest at Toronto's Pearson International Airport in March was followed by co-ordinated raids in several cities of pot shops associated with them.

The Emerys own the Cannabis Culture brand, which was used by a chain of 19 marijuana dispensaries in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, but the number of stores has dwindled to eight.

In addition to the Emerys, police charged three other people in March.

Thirty-seven-year-old Chris Goodwin and 31-year-old Erin Goodwin, both of Toronto, and 29-year-old Britney Guerra of Stoney Creek, Ont., face charges that include conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The federal government is set to legalize recreational marijuana in July 2018, but its sale has been left up to the provinces.

In Ontario, for example, marijuana will be sold by the provincial government in a series of dedicated stories, similar to how it sells liquor.

