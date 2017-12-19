Canadians Injured In Deadly Mexico Bus Crash: Reports

Video grab of Mexican police officers standing guard in the area where a bus driving tourists to Chacchoben archaeological zone overturned in the road between El Cafetal and Mahahual, in Quintana Roo state, Mexico on Dec. 19, 2017.

Global Affairs Canada says at least one Canadian family has been affected by a bus crash in eastern Mexico that has killed an estimated dozen people.

The department says it is providing consular assistance to the family, but could not provide further details.

CBC News reports that three Canadians, a father and two daughters, were on board. All three were treated for minor injuries.

Authorities in Mexico say of the 31 people on the bus, at least 12 people were killed and 18 were injured Tuesday.

The bus was carrying cruise ship passengers to Mayan ruins when it flipped over on a highway.

7 Americans, 2 Swedes injured

Quintana Roo state Civil Defence spokesman Vicente Martin says seven Americans and two Swedes were among the injured, but says authorities hadn't yet established the nationalities of the dead.

Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises says in a statement that passengers from two of its ships, the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas, were involved.

Video images from the scene show the bus on its side in vegetation off the two-lane highway, with some survivors lying on the pavement and others walking around.

Public Security of Quintana Roo state said in a statement that emergency responders took the injured to hospitals in Bacalar, Chetumal and Tulum.

The agency says Mexican officials have been in contact with consular offices to assist families of the victims and injured, including citizens of the U.S., Sweden and Brazil.

With files from The Associated Press