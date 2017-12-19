Canada, U.S. Will Co-Host International Meeting On North Korea

Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hold a joint press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec. 19, 2017.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada and the U.S. will co-host an international meeting in Vancouver next month to show international solidarity over the North Korea crisis.

She says the Jan. 16 meeting will bring in foreign ministers from around the world.

Freeland and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed a number of topics today as he made his first visit to Ottawa.

She says they talked about measures than can be taken to pressure the North Korean regime to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Freeland calls those programs dangerous and provocative.

She says a diplomatic solution is both essential and possible.

