    • NEWS

    Canadian Synagogues Receive Chilling Death Threats In Mail

    The various letters contain the phrase "Jewry Must Perish."

    12/19/2017 11:43 EST | Updated 20 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press

    MONTREAL — B'nai Brith Canada says at least five synagogues across the country have received anti-Semitic hate mail.

    The organization says two of the synagogues are in Montreal, with the others in Edmonton, Toronto and Hamilton, Ont.

    The various letters call for the genocide of Jewish people, contain the phrase "Jewry Must Perish" and are accompanied by a bleeding Star of David with a swastika in the centre.

    B'nai Brith Canada

    Police in the four cities are investigating.

    B'nai Brith's Quebec office received two calls Monday to alert the organization of the Montreal incidents.

