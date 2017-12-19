The Amtrak train that derailed and crashed onto a Washington state highway Monday was going nearly three times the speed limit, officials said.

The curved overpass where Amtrak's new high-speed route crosses Interstate 5 near DuPont, Washington, roughly 80 kilometres southwest of Seattle, has a speed limit of 48 km/h. But federal investigators said late Monday that the train was traveling at 128 km/h in that area before it derailed, killing at least three people and injuring dozens.

Officials said they didn't know why the train was going so fast, and said it was "too early" to tell what caused the crash, which sent Amtrak Cascades Train 501 hurtling off the overpass around 7:40 a.m. Monday, smashing into vehicles traveling on highway below. No motorists were killed, officials said.