    • POLITICS

    Dwight Ball, N.L. Premier, Alerted Police His Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend May Be Killer, Documents Show

    He took the step just months before he became a provincial leader.

    12/19/2017 14:34 EST | Updated 31 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Paul Daly/CP
    Newfoundland Premier Dwight Ball announces the terms of reference for the judicial inquiry into the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project at the Confederation Building in St. John's on Nov. 20, 2017.

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Newfoundland judge has released documents revealing that weeks before Dwight Ball became premier, he tipped police that his daughter's ex-boyfriend might be a killer.

    Ball was Liberal leader when he went to police in October 2015 -- five days after a man was fatally shot while trying to stop a robbery at a St. John's hotel.

    Ball told investigators the masked suspect shown on security footage during a week-long manhunt was wearing a jacket similar to one stolen from him.

    Sue Bailey/CP
    Brandon Phillips sits the in Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in St. John's on Dec. 1, 2016.

    Police ultimately charged Brandon Phillips, the ex-boyfriend of Ball's daughter Jade.

    The information is part of search warrant documents which Ball went to court to keep secret.

    Phillips was found guilty earlier this month of second-degree murder, but Jade Ball was never accused of wrongdoing or called as a witness.

    Dwight Ball became premier of Newfoundland and Labrador on Dec. 14, 2015.

    Earlier:

