Newfoundland Premier Dwight Ball announces the terms of reference for the judicial inquiry into the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project at the Confederation Building in St. John's on Nov. 20, 2017.

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Newfoundland judge has released documents revealing that weeks before Dwight Ball became premier, he tipped police that his daughter's ex-boyfriend might be a killer.

Ball was Liberal leader when he went to police in October 2015 -- five days after a man was fatally shot while trying to stop a robbery at a St. John's hotel.

Ball told investigators the masked suspect shown on security footage during a week-long manhunt was wearing a jacket similar to one stolen from him.

Brandon Phillips sits the in Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in St. John's on Dec. 1, 2016.

Police ultimately charged Brandon Phillips, the ex-boyfriend of Ball's daughter Jade.

The information is part of search warrant documents which Ball went to court to keep secret.

Phillips was found guilty earlier this month of second-degree murder, but Jade Ball was never accused of wrongdoing or called as a witness.

Dwight Ball became premier of Newfoundland and Labrador on Dec. 14, 2015.

Earlier: