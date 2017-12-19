Toronto's Original Fashion Santa Is Back And Here To Stay

Paul Mason is a fashion model, entrepreneur, and now is the one and only Fashion Santa allowed in existence.

The result of a legal battle between the model and Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre recently came to an end with Mason winning the exclusive rights and ownership to the name "Fashion Santa" as of 2018.

The 51-year-old model has been in the industry for 30-plus years, with features in DTK Men, Fashion magazine, and Vv magazine, and was the face of TOM*FW SS16 (Toronto Men's Fashion Week).

After going viral in 2015 for appearing as Fashion Santa as part of Yorkdale mall's holiday campaign, in which he sported his trademark white hair and matching long beard à la Santa Claus, Mason garnered international attention and support for his sexy Kris Kringle looks.

A post shared by Yorkdale Style (@yorkdalestyle) on Nov 23, 2015 at 6:14pm PST

But the following year, the mall attempted to trademark the name "Fashion Santa," and replaced Mason with another model for their 2016 holiday campaign. As a result, Mason went to court to challenge the mall on the grounds that he owned the trademark and copyright of the name.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Mason said, "I went viral in 2015 and then boom, it was taken away from me for two years."

In 2016, the Toronto Star spoke with Yorkdale's marketing director, Lucia Connor, who said, "We reached out several times over the summer [of 2016] and we did not receive a response... We wanted to work with Paul Mason again."

A post shared by Paul Mason (@paulmasonmodel) on Dec 1, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

By the 2016 holiday season, Yorkdale had chosen Adam Martin as their new Fashion Santa. In a statement published on their website, the mall welcomed Martin's "own take on style and a whole new edge" for their holiday season.

But Toronto citizens didn't react well to the announcement, with some threatening to boycott and Norm Kelly, a Toronto city councillor, denouncing the actions of Yorkdale, declaring there to be "only one Fashion Santa."

Despite the mall's attempt in 2016 to trademark and copyright Fashion Santa, Mason told TMZ, "We came to a settlement. As of 2018, the trademark, the copyright, it's all mine," adding he held "no hard feelings" for Yorkdale, and that it was a "good feeling" to be back in his element.

"I just have to wait it out for 2018 and it's done," said the Fashion Santa we all know and love.

Also on HuffPost: