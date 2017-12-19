LIFESTYLE

My Big Lie: How Jordan Axani Went From Viral Fame To Depression

Jordan Axani became an overnight viral hit in 2014 but what followed was months of depression. Now, the former Toronto realtor travels across North America championing mental health ownership and asking people to share their "big lie." Are you in a crisis? If you need help, find a crisis centre at suicideprevention.ca/need-help. If you know someone who may be having thoughts of suicide, visit suicideprevention.ca/need-help/im-concerned-about-someone/