OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are going with a family theme on their Christmas — or holiday — cards this year.

Trudeau's card features a dozen small photos of him, his wife and his three children in various combinations and different locations.

The main message: "From our family to yours, Happy holidays."

The front of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday card.

The interior of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday card.

The interior of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday card.

The back of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday card.

Scheer, his wife, their five kids and the family dog are on the front of his card.

The inside features nine family photos going back through the years.

His message: "Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah and Happy Holidays".

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is seen with his family on the front of his Christmas card.

The interior of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's Christmas card is seen in this image.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's card is a shot of him greeting people at what appears to be a party function.

He has his own message: "Happy Holidays. With Love and Courage."