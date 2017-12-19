All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    Trudeau, Andrew Scheer Both Go With Family Theme For Holiday Cards

    The PM's card features a dozen photos of him, his wife, and kids.

    12/19/2017 11:15 EST | Updated 10 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are going with a family theme on their Christmas — or holiday — cards this year.

    Trudeau's card features a dozen small photos of him, his wife and his three children in various combinations and different locations.

    The main message: "From our family to yours, Happy holidays."

    CP
    The front of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday card.

    CP
    The interior of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday card.

    CP
    The interior of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday card.

    CP
    The back of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday card.

    Scheer, his wife, their five kids and the family dog are on the front of his card.

    The inside features nine family photos going back through the years.

    His message: "Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah and Happy Holidays".

    CP
    Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is seen with his family on the front of his Christmas card.

    THE CANADIAN PRESS
    The interior of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's Christmas card is seen in this image.

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's card is a shot of him greeting people at what appears to be a party function.

    He has his own message: "Happy Holidays. With Love and Courage."

    CP
    The holiday card for NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is shown in this handout photo.

    More On HuffPost Canada:


    MORE:andrew scheer christmas cardandrew scheer holiday cardjagmeet singh christmas cardjagmeet singh holiday cardNewsParentsPoliticstrudeau christmas cardtrudeau holiday card