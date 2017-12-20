RICHMOND, B.C. — An RCMP officer in Richmond, B.C., has been fired after a conduct review board found he used a police database to track down and send "flirty" text messages and suggestive photos to a 17-year-old sex assault complainant.

Last month's conduct board decision says former constable Brian Eden's behaviour undermines the public confidence in the force and the RCMP has now dismissed him.

The document says Eden sent about 280 texts to the young woman in February 2015, including a shirtless photo of himself and a generic picture of a man under bed sheets with an obvious erection.

The exchange included requests for pictures of the woman in a bathing suit and yoga pants, and ended only when the woman's messages began to suggest she was thinking of killing herself.

The board decision also confirms a second incident around that time in which Eden used police records to ask a woman out for coffee after issuing her a traffic ticket earlier that day.

Eden could not immediately be reached for comment and it is unclear whether he intends to appeal the decision.

