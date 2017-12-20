20 Christmas Cookie Recipes That Look As Adorable As They Do Tasty

The holidays are the cookie's time to shine.

Sugar cookies, gingerbread, shortbread, chocolate... there's no end to the possibilities, and with cookie swaps growing in popularity, there's no shortage of seriously creative ways to decorate those baked goods either.

Here are some of the cutest recipes out there. They're all Insta-worthy, and look delicious too.

1. Melted snowman Oreo balls

Get the recipe: The Girl Who Ate Everything

2. Red velvet black-and-white cookies

Get the recipe: Family Circle

3. Vegan gingerbread snowflakes

Get the recipe: The Food Network

4. Chocolate peppermint sandwich cookies

Get the recipe: Kraft Canada

5. Easy reindeer sugar cookies

Get the recipe: One Little Project At A Time

6. Christmas pinwheel cookies

Get the recipe: Yellow Bliss Road

7. Blizzard cookies

Get the recipe: Sugar Spun Run

8. Santa bellies

Get the recipe: Parents Magazine

9. Rolo ornament cookies

Get the recipe: Delish

10. Gluten-free stained glass cookies

Get the recipe: Noshtastic

11. Crinkly, cranky Grinch cookies

Get the recipe: Simplistically Living

12. Christmas lights cookies

Get the recipe: Fireflies And Mud Pies

13. Christmas shortbread cookies

Get the recipe: The Cafe Sucre Farine

14. Polar bear cookies

Get the recipe: Noshing With The Nolands

15. Gingerbread tree cookies

Get the recipe: Eat The Love

16. Santa Oreos

Get the recipe: Positively Splendid

17. Sugar cookie dough fudge

Get the recipe: A Bajillion Recipes

18. Hedgehog shortbread cookies

Get the recipe: Six In The Suburbs Blog

19. Mini gingerbread houses

Get the recipe: Cake Time

20. Mitten cookies

Get the recipe: Bee In Our Bonnet

Also on HuffPost: