    • LIVING

    20 Christmas Cookie Recipes That Look As Adorable As They Do Tasty

    They're almost too cute to eat... JK, definitely eat them.

    12/20/2017 16:29 EST | Updated 1 hour ago
    acongar via Getty Images

    The holidays are the cookie's time to shine.

    Sugar cookies, gingerbread, shortbread, chocolate... there's no end to the possibilities, and with cookie swaps growing in popularity, there's no shortage of seriously creative ways to decorate those baked goods either.

    Here are some of the cutest recipes out there. They're all Insta-worthy, and look delicious too.

    1. Melted snowman Oreo balls

    The Girl Who Ate Everything

    Get the recipe: The Girl Who Ate Everything

    2. Red velvet black-and-white cookies

    Family Circle

    Get the recipe: Family Circle

    3. Vegan gingerbread snowflakes

    The Food Network

    Get the recipe: The Food Network

    4. Chocolate peppermint sandwich cookies

    Kraft Canada

    Get the recipe: Kraft Canada

    5. Easy reindeer sugar cookies

    One Little Project At A Time

    Get the recipe: One Little Project At A Time

    6. Christmas pinwheel cookies

    Yellow Bliss Road

    Get the recipe: Yellow Bliss Road

    7. Blizzard cookies

    Sugar Spun Run

    Get the recipe: Sugar Spun Run

    8. Santa bellies

    Parents Magazine

    Get the recipe: Parents Magazine

    9. Rolo ornament cookies

    Delish

    Get the recipe: Delish

    10. Gluten-free stained glass cookies

    Noshtastic

    Get the recipe: Noshtastic

    11. Crinkly, cranky Grinch cookies

    Simplistically Living

    Get the recipe: Simplistically Living

    12. Christmas lights cookies

    Fireflies And Mud Pies

    Get the recipe: Fireflies And Mud Pies

    13. Christmas shortbread cookies

    The Cafe Sucre Farine

    Get the recipe: The Cafe Sucre Farine

    14. Polar bear cookies

    Noshing With The Nolands

    Get the recipe: Noshing With The Nolands

    15. Gingerbread tree cookies

    Eat The Love

    Get the recipe: Eat The Love

    16. Santa Oreos

    Positively Splendid

    Get the recipe: Positively Splendid

    17. Sugar cookie dough fudge

    A Bajillion Recipes

    Get the recipe: A Bajillion Recipes

    18. Hedgehog shortbread cookies

    Six In The Suburbs Blog

    Get the recipe: Six In The Suburbs Blog

    19. Mini gingerbread houses

    Cake Time

    Get the recipe: Cake Time

    20. Mitten cookies

    Bee In Our Bonnet

    Get the recipe: Bee In Our Bonnet

