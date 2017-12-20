20 Christmas Cookie Recipes That Look As Adorable As They Do Tasty

The holidays are the cookie's time to shine.
Sugar cookies, gingerbread, shortbread, chocolate... there's no end to the possibilities, and with cookie swaps growing in popularity, there's no shortage of seriously creative ways to decorate those baked goods either.
Here are some of the cutest recipes out there. They're all Insta-worthy, and look delicious too.
1. Melted snowman Oreo balls
Get the recipe: The Girl Who Ate Everything
2. Red velvet black-and-white cookies
Get the recipe: Family Circle
3. Vegan gingerbread snowflakes
Get the recipe: The Food Network
4. Chocolate peppermint sandwich cookies
Get the recipe: Kraft Canada
5. Easy reindeer sugar cookies
Get the recipe: One Little Project At A Time
6. Christmas pinwheel cookies
Get the recipe: Yellow Bliss Road
7. Blizzard cookies
Get the recipe: Sugar Spun Run
8. Santa bellies
Get the recipe: Parents Magazine
9. Rolo ornament cookies
Get the recipe: Delish
10. Gluten-free stained glass cookies
Get the recipe: Noshtastic
11. Crinkly, cranky Grinch cookies
Get the recipe: Simplistically Living
12. Christmas lights cookies
Get the recipe: Fireflies And Mud Pies
13. Christmas shortbread cookies
Get the recipe: The Cafe Sucre Farine
14. Polar bear cookies
Get the recipe: Noshing With The Nolands
15. Gingerbread tree cookies
Get the recipe: Eat The Love
16. Santa Oreos
Get the recipe: Positively Splendid
17. Sugar cookie dough fudge
Get the recipe: A Bajillion Recipes
18. Hedgehog shortbread cookies
Get the recipe: Six In The Suburbs Blog
19. Mini gingerbread houses
Get the recipe: Cake Time
20. Mitten cookies
Get the recipe: Bee In Our Bonnet
