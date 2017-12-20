All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA

    RCMP Investigating After 3 Bodies Found In B.C. Home

    The Kelowna deaths have been ruled suspicious.

    12/20/2017 21:20 EST | Updated 50 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press

    KELOWNA, B.C. — The RCMP is investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in a Kelowna, B.C., residence.

    Officers were called to the home in the neighbourhood of Rutland on Tuesday afternoon where the bodies were found.

    The Mounties say the deaths appear suspicious and the serious crime unit, forensic identification specialists and coroner are investigating.

    One man was in police custody.

    Police have released few details about the investigation, including any information about those who died.

    They were called to the home at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Const. Lesley Smith said officers remained at the scene late Wednesday afternoon.

    "This investigation is in its preliminary stages," she said in a statement. "RCMP continue to secure the property as our serious crimes and specially trained forensic investigators examine the inside of the residence."

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:British ColumbiacrimedeathkelownamurderNewsrcmp