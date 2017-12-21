There's no shortage of beauty brands that offer pout perfection. However, there's only a handful of brands that you can swear by for your signature shade and that actually look great on any skin tone.

Durability and texture are among the most sought after, so here are our top picks of 2017.

1. Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment

This year we were obsessed with the Nars Powermatte lipstick, which was super lightweight, highly pigmented and, unlike many other matte stains, it didn't dry out our lips even after a few hours. The smudge-resistant, weightless lip stain is the brand's most powerful matte yet, and sure gets our kiss of approval.

Get it here: Sephora, $34

2. Sephora's #Lipstories Lipstick

Sephora Collection just launched their new #Lipstories Lipstick, which is truly an answer to our prayers. This budget-friendly, chic lipstick not only saves your pout, but also your wallet at only $10 a pop. From cream to matte to metal finishes, these highly-pigmented shades are not just for those Insta-worthy photos, but literally prepare you for your day — be it a long haul at the office or a sun-soaked day with your squad.

Get it here: Sephora, $10

3. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

Rihanna is the epitome of style in today's pop era. Her Fenty Beauty brand became a household name in an instant, and if you are searching for the perfect shade of red, look no further. Riri's Stunna Lip Paint in "Uncensored" red is designed to suit all skin tones. The soft matte texture is creamy and non-drying. It's the lip colour that will stick with you through pasta and sushi.

Get it here: Sephora, $30

4. Nudestix Magnetic Matte Lip Color

A combination of a lip stain, lip colour and lip liner, these Nudestix lip colour pencils are the real deal. The matte pencils give the illusion of a perfect Jenner-like pout. We are obsessed with the nude colours, which have been all the rage this season. These lip pencils aren't go anywhere anytime soon.

Get it here: Nudestix, $28

5. Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

Another matte lipstick with a super light finish is Kat Von D's Everlasting Liquid Lipstick. The shades are bold and as far as matte stains go, this one goes on like a creamy lipstick and doesn't dry out.

Get it here: Sephora, $24

6. Marc Jacobs Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick

This one has always been our favorite, even though it was released a while ago. This line of lipstick from Marc Jacobs applies a layer of creamy lipstick in one swipe. Not only are the shades flattering for all skin tones, but the antioxidant-rich seaberry and cocoa butter does not dry out the lips even after a 12-hour day.

Get it here: Sephora, $38

7. Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

This new line from Maybelline offers an intense, long-lasting matte liquid lip colour that promises a 16-hour stay. Not only is this endurance a treat, but the deep shades are a lipstick lover's dream come true.

Get it here: Maybelline, $11.99

8. NYX Lip Lingerie

We've been fans of the budget-friendly NYX Lip Lingerie sticks for a while. The sultry shades from cinnamon pink and chocolate brown to warm mahogany red and classic nude beige are among the favourites. We love the application and matte finish, and that it gives you a classic Jenner-like pout by enhancing the lip's contours.

Get it here: NYX Cosmetics, $9

9. Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick

Estee Lauder's lipsticks are created with high pigmentation to create definition while also hydrating the lips. This one is a recommended lipstick for the winter if you suffer from dry, chapped lips but still want all the colour.

Get it here: Estee Lauder, $32

10. Elizabeth Arden Plush Up Lip Gelato Lipstick

This one from Elizabeth Arden is the newest lipstick for beauty mavens to obsess over. It is formulated with shea butter, Vitamins A and E, and rosemary extract to nourish the lips with a light dab of colour. This helps plump the lips and make them appear fuller.

Get it here: Hudson's Bay, $33

Also on HuffPost: