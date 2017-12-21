All Sections
    • ALBERTA

    Christian Sarile Charged With Sexual Abuse Of 22 Underage Victims

    He's facing a total of 49 charges.

    12/21/2017 13:18 EST | Updated 12/21/2017 14:15 EST
    • Canadian Press
    Victor Yang/Getty Images
    A man is shown in handcuffs.

    CALGARY — A Calgary man originally arrested in May faces dozens of sexual abuse charges after an additional 19 alleged victims came forward.

    Christian Allen Sarile, who is 27, is facing 49 charges related to a total of 22 alleged underage victims between 2009 and earlier this month.

    Police say a man utilized social media sites and posed as a young teen male to meet young girls.

    They say he would ask them to "chat" on various social media platforms, then would offer items or cash in exchange for sexual favours.

    Sarile is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, extortion, invitation to sexual touching, communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services and luring a child under the age of 16.

    The latest charges were laid this week.

