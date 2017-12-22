OTTAWA — Canada's economy apparently took a pause in October, with gross domestic product unchanged from the previous month.

Statistics Canada says goods-producing industries were down 0.4 per cent from September figures and service-producing industries were up 0.2 per cent.

Compared with October 2016, Canada's GDP was up 3.4 per cent overall.

The agency says nine of the 20 industrial sectors that it monitors expanded in October, including manufacturing, wholesale trade and the retail sector.

However, the agency said oil and gas extraction declined along with non-metallic mineral mining.

There were also contractions in the construction, rail transportation and pipeline transportation sectors.

