20 Decadent Hot Chocolate Recipes To Get You Through Winter

There's nothing more comforting than a steaming mug of hot chocolate on a snowy winter day.
It's as perfect for après ski (or après shovelling) as it is for cozying up on the couch and watching your favourite movie. Or try serving one of these yummy takes on the classic drink at your next holiday party to earn some serious entertaining points.
Whether you prefer your hot chocolate spiked or straight, classic or more creative, there's a hot chocolate for everyone in our recipe round-up below.
1. Dark chocolate vanilla bean hot cocoa
Get the recipe: Self Proclaimed Foodie
2. Cozy peppermint hot chocolate in the slow cooker
Get the recipe: Little Spice Jar
3. Decadent thick Italian hot chocolate
Get the recipe: The Stay At Home Chef
4. Spiked and spicy hot chocolate
Get the recipe: A Cocktail Life
5. Crock pot white hot chocolate
Get the recipe: Recipes That Crock
6. Grinch hot chocolate
Get the recipe: Cooking With Curls
7. Cookies and cream hot chocolate
Get the recipe: Sprinkle Some Sugar
8. Red wine hot chocolate
Get the recipe: Wholefully
9. Nutella hot chocolate
Get the recipe: Celebrating Sweets
10. Peanut butter hot chocolate
Get the recipe: Certified Pastry Aficionado
11. Snickerdoodle hot cocoa
Get the recipe: Lemon Tree Dwelling
12. Eggnog hot chocolate
Get the recipe: In Katrina's Kitchen
13. Whiskey hot chocolate
Get the recipe: My Dish Is Bomb
14. Unicorn hot chocolate
Get the recipe: Favorite Family Recipes
15. Ultra creamy Mexican hot chocolate
Get the recipe: The 5 O'Clock Chef
16. Blackberry hot chocolate
Get the recipe: Little Sugar Snaps
17. Red velvet hot chocolate with cream cheese whipped cream
Get the recipe: Tidy Mom
18. Strawberry white hot chocolate
Get the recipe: The Organic Dietitian
19. Gingerbread hot chocolate
Get the recipe: Cravings Of A Lunatic
20. Spiked vanilla cinnamon hot chocolate
Get the recipe: Celebrating Sweets
Also on HuffPost: