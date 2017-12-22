All Sections
    LIVING

    20 Decadent Hot Chocolate Recipes To Get You Through Winter

    And earn you serious entertaining points.

    12/22/2017 12:06 EST | Updated 20 hours ago
    karandaev via Getty Images

    There's nothing more comforting than a steaming mug of hot chocolate on a snowy winter day.

    It's as perfect for après ski (or après shovelling) as it is for cozying up on the couch and watching your favourite movie. Or try serving one of these yummy takes on the classic drink at your next holiday party to earn some serious entertaining points.

    Whether you prefer your hot chocolate spiked or straight, classic or more creative, there's a hot chocolate for everyone in our recipe round-up below.

    1. Dark chocolate vanilla bean hot cocoa

    Self Proclaimed Foodie

    Get the recipe: Self Proclaimed Foodie

    2. Cozy peppermint hot chocolate in the slow cooker

    Little Spice Jar

    Get the recipe: Little Spice Jar

    3. Decadent thick Italian hot chocolate

    The Stay At Home Chef

    Get the recipe: The Stay At Home Chef

    4. Spiked and spicy hot chocolate

    A Cocktail Life

    Get the recipe: A Cocktail Life

    5. Crock pot white hot chocolate

    Recipes That Crock

    Get the recipe: Recipes That Crock

    6. Grinch hot chocolate

    Cooking With Curls

    Get the recipe: Cooking With Curls

    7. Cookies and cream hot chocolate

    Sprinkle Some Sugar

    Get the recipe: Sprinkle Some Sugar

    8. Red wine hot chocolate

    Wholefully

    Get the recipe: Wholefully

    9. Nutella hot chocolate

    Celebrating Sweets

    Get the recipe: Celebrating Sweets

    10. Peanut butter hot chocolate

    Certified Pastry Aficionado

    Get the recipe: Certified Pastry Aficionado

    11. Snickerdoodle hot cocoa

    Lemon Tree Dwelling

    Get the recipe: Lemon Tree Dwelling

    12. Eggnog hot chocolate

    In Katrina's Kitchen

    Get the recipe: In Katrina's Kitchen

    13. Whiskey hot chocolate

    My dish is bomb

    Get the recipe: My Dish Is Bomb

    14. Unicorn hot chocolate

    Favorite Family Recipes

    Get the recipe: Favorite Family Recipes

    15. Ultra creamy Mexican hot chocolate

    The 5 O'Clock Chef

    Get the recipe: The 5 O'Clock Chef

    16. Blackberry hot chocolate

    Little Sugar Snaps

    Get the recipe: Little Sugar Snaps

    17. Red velvet hot chocolate with cream cheese whipped cream

    Tidy Mom

    Get the recipe: Tidy Mom

    18. Strawberry white hot chocolate

    The Organic Dietitian

    Get the recipe: The Organic Dietitian

    19. Gingerbread hot chocolate

    Cravings of a Lunatic

    Get the recipe: Cravings Of A Lunatic

    20. Spiked vanilla cinnamon hot chocolate

    Celebrating Sweets

    Get the recipe: Celebrating Sweets

