Michael Douglas is officially a grandfather!

The actor's eldest son Cameron welcomed a baby girl with girlfriend Viviane Thibes earlier this week. On Thursday, Douglas shared the first photo of his newborn granddaughter on Facebook and revealed her sweet name: Lua.

Lua Izzy is the newborn's full name, which pays tribute to her famous great-grandfather, Kirk Douglas. Kirk was born Issur Danielovitch, but went by the nickname Izzy, which is where the infant's middle name comes from, People magazine reports.

Interestingly, Douglas' own middle name is also a tribute to his father. The "Fatal Attraction" star's full name is Michael Kirk.

The birth of Lua Izzy comes less than two weeks after Kirk celebrated his 101st birthday, making this honour all the more meaningful.

The legendary film actor celebrated the day with his famous family, and his party paid tribute to his long and incredibly successful career. The party, for instance, featured two birthday cakes themed after two of Kirk's iconic films. One was decorated with sunflowers to honour the 1956 film "Lust for Life," which is about Vincent van Gogh, and the other was decorated with boxing gloves to honour the 1949 film "Champion."

Lua Izzy's birth also means Cameron, 39, is now a first-time father.

"It's about time," Douglas previously told Entertainment Tonight about his son's baby news. "I'm very excited."

Cameron is Douglas' only son with first wife Diandra Luker. The 73-year-old actor also has two lookalike kids — Dylan, 17, and Carys, 14 — with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Speaking about his granddaughter, Douglas told People, "Dylan and Carys love being an aunt and uncle and we're so happy to be her Bubba and Zeze."

Cameron announced the birth of his daughter on Monday by sharing an Instagram photo of his girlfriend Thibes, who is a yoga instructor.

"Today my appreciation for Mother's all over the world has reached new heights..." the new dad sweetly wrote. "Today I took part in a miracle as my baby girl was introduced to the world through a beautiful Amazon warrior...I'm so proud of you @vivianethibes."

Congrats to this happy family!

