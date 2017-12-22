PHILADELPHIA — Parents of a 4-month-old girl say the child was attacked by a raccoon inside their Philadelphia home.

Ashley Rodgers says the attack happened Wednesday night in the family's first-floor apartment.

Rodgers says she had taken her six-year-old son to the bathroom while the baby was asleep on a bed. She returned to find her screaming daughter on the floor with blood all over her face. Rodgers says the raccoon had dragged her across the room.

"We heard a sound upstairs, and we see a raccoon run down the steps,'' Rodgers told KYW-TV. "When I finally got to her, she was laying on the floor so it had dragged her off the bed, across the room, and she was bleeding and crying, and her whole face was red.''