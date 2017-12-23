Miss America CEO and Board Chair Resign Under Pressure Amid Scandal

Josh Randle, Lynn Weidner, Savvy Shields and Sam Haskell appear during the 2017 Miss America Competition.

Less than 48 hours after a HuffPost report revealed disturbing and inappropriate internal communications in the Miss America Organization, embattled CEO Sam Haskell has resigned. Josh Randle, president and COO of the organization, has also tendered his resignation. Board chair Lynn Weidner who sent emails that were the source of controversy has also resigned.

Dan Meyers, who has served as the board's vice-chair, has stepped into the role of interim chairman and sent this statement to HuffPost on Saturday:

"This afternoon, the Board of Directors of the Miss America Organization accepted the resignation of Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sam Haskell, effective immediately. The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Chairman Lynn Weidner. At the Board's request, Ms. Weidner has agreed to remain on the Board for up to ninety days to facilitate a smooth transition for the MAO to new leadership.

The Board thanks Lynn and Sam for many years of tireless work for, and significant financial support to, both the Miss America Organization and thousands of young women who received millions of dollars of educational scholarships from the Organization as a direct result of their efforts."

The board on Friday suspended Haskell, pending an investigation into the emails. Board member Tammy Haddad has resigned.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.