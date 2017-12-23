Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Bus Brings Cheer To Vancouver Streets

If Santa's reindeer need a break, he can use B.C. public transit to light his way on Christmas Eve.
Every year, Translink B.C. decorates two buses with antlers, Christmas lights and red noses to spread cheer around Vancouver and Port Coquitlam.
The #ReindeerBus is now out and about for the 2017 Holiday Season! Keep an eye out for it and be sure to get some good pictures - and share using the hashtag #ReindeerBus! You can read more about it here: https://t.co/0sQfMuWbOc . ^BK pic.twitter.com/0g9owXyE4M— TransLink BC (@TransLink) November 30, 2017
Buses 9543 and 16562 alternate routes throughout the Christmas season, so they'll visit as much of each region as possible during the holidays.
Even the inside of the bus is festively decorated.
Wasn't going to take this bus. Only got on because it's a #ReindeerBus #Christmas #TransLink pic.twitter.com/BqfHnrK60K— 🐼 (@damnpms) December 22, 2017
The tradition has been going on for more than 30 years. At the end of the holidays, the Rudolph bus is loaded up with donated toys from different transit centres around the city and brought to the non-profit Lower Mainland Christmas bureau to be distributed to kids in need.
This year, employees have pledged to donate 3,500 toys.
Sometimes, Mr. and Mrs. Claus can be seen hopping on for a ride.
The weirdest but cutest thing happened this morning! I was in the bus, waiting for the driver to start the engine when suddenly a couple of other drivers dressed up as Santa Claus and Mrs Claus came in and gave us all free candy canes. When they left, some of the students pointed at a distance. I turned to see an empty bus decorated into a reindeer-like vehicle with a big red nose on the front. Santa and Mrs Claus walked to their "sleigh". I find this cute and heartwarming! This is definitely a treat for those who suffer from Monday Blues today. I also see the Canadian spirit flowing from these workers. The spirit of giving. #Christmas #Christmas2017 #Vancouver #Canada #SantaClaus #MrsClaus #Translink #TranslinkBC
Vancouver commuters can follow the Reindeer Bus on Twitter to see where it's popping up next.
