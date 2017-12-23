Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Bus Brings Cheer To Vancouver Streets

If Santa's reindeer need a break, he can use B.C. public transit to light his way on Christmas Eve.

Every year, Translink B.C. decorates two buses with antlers, Christmas lights and red noses to spread cheer around Vancouver and Port Coquitlam.

The #ReindeerBus is now out and about for the 2017 Holiday Season! Keep an eye out for it and be sure to get some good pictures - and share using the hashtag #ReindeerBus! You can read more about it here: https://t.co/0sQfMuWbOc . ^BK pic.twitter.com/0g9owXyE4M November 30, 2017

Buses 9543 and 16562 alternate routes throughout the Christmas season, so they'll visit as much of each region as possible during the holidays.

Even the inside of the bus is festively decorated.

The tradition has been going on for more than 30 years. At the end of the holidays, the Rudolph bus is loaded up with donated toys from different transit centres around the city and brought to the non-profit Lower Mainland Christmas bureau to be distributed to kids in need.

This year, employees have pledged to donate 3,500 toys.

Sometimes, Mr. and Mrs. Claus can be seen hopping on for a ride.

Vancouver commuters can follow the Reindeer Bus on Twitter to see where it's popping up next.

Also on HuffPost: