Take A Look At Meghan Markle's 1st Christmas With The Royals

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wait to see off Queen Elizabeth II after attending the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on December 25, 2017.

Christmas can be a big deal for any family, but when your family is photographed, scrutinized, and oh yes, expected to follow a very particular protocol everywhere you go, it can take on a bit more significance.

So Meghan Markle's appearance with Prince Harry, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton (the Duchess of Cambridge), as well as the rest of the Royal Family, at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for the Christmas Day service was especially meaningful.

Traditionally, the royals spend Christmas Eve opening presents and receive stockings with small gifts and fruit on Christmas morning, reports the BBC. Markle's inclusion in this year's festivities is a departure from the usual rules, which Hello! Canada describes as a "no ring, no bring" policy. Apparently Prince Harry asked the Queen to make an exception for his betrothed.

Of course, we already knew this was happening, but knowing and seeing the picture of Markle expertly curtsying to the queen are two very different things.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Wearing a camel-coloured coat from Canadian brand Sentaler (also a favourite of Sophie Gregoire Trudeau), a festive Philip Treacy hat, Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots, earrings from Maison Birks and carrying a Chloe bag, Markle looked every inch the royal fiancee. Kate donned a warm-looking hat, black pumps and a tartan Miu Miu peacoat, a gorgeous cut that's a far cry from most maternity wear.

Queen Elizabeth II was no slouch in the fashion department either, choosing a bright orange wool coat and matching hat for the holiday.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh leave after attending the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, on December 25, 2017.

This occasion also marked the first time Markle and Middleton have been photographed in public together, and it looks like the sister-in-laws-to-be are getting along swimmingly.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

Prince Harry and the "Suits" actress made a point of walking around and greeting members of the public after the service, with one woman with whom she spoke, Judith Wallis, telling the Guardian she was "very, very lovely."

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle greet well-wishers as they leave after attending the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, on December 25, 2017.

After the service, the family retired to a roast turkey and steamed fruit pudding lunch, reports People, before preparing to watch the Queen's Christmas message at 3 p.m., during which the monarch noted that she was looking forward to welcoming new members of the family next year — a likely reference to both Meghan and Prince William and Kate's third child, who is due in April.

Meghan and Prince Harry are set to be wed on May 19, 2018, a date possibly chosen both to give time to the Duchess and the new baby, and to ensure his grandfather, Prince Philip, 96, will be there in good health.