All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Weather Forces Cancellations, Delays For Some Flights At Toronto's Pearson International Airport

    Officials have asked people to check their flights before heading to the airport.

    12/25/2017 13:29 EST | Updated 3 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    typhoonski via Getty Images
    Air Canada planes can be seen at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Oct. 22, 2017.

    TORONTO — Canada's busiest airport, Toronto's Pearson International, is advising travellers that wintry weather is affecting some flight schedules this Christmas Day.

    Pearson officials tweeted this morning that people should check on the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

    An online check shows that numerous Toronto-bound flights are facing delays, and some have been cancelled.

    Environment Canada has issued several warnings and special weather statements affecting much of southern Ontario, with forecasts calling for either light or blowing snow in many areas.

    The agency says motorists should also be prepared to adjust their driving habits to better suit the White Christmas conditions, which generally means slowing down and using extra caution.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:Bad weatherflight cancellationsflight delaysNewsOntarioPearson Airportpearson cancellationspearson flight delaysToronto PearsonToronto Pearson International AirportTravelWeather