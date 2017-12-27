The 10 Best Royal Moments Of 2017

Looking ahead to the future is always fun, but let us not forget what 2017 has given us. If you were a part of the Royal Family, this past year has been one for the history books, from honouring anniversaries to sending the future King of England off to school to a surprise engagement.

Thanks to an honorary Canadian, a newfound interest has ignited the interest in the Royal Family this year. Because of Meghan Markle, 2018 will be the most exciting royal year for some time!

So before we bid 2017 adieu, take a look at the top 10 royal moments of the year.

10. Prince George starts school

Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea, London, on Sept. 7, 2017.

Every parent says, "They grow up so fast," so when we watched Prince William walk Prince George to his first day of school, everyone was feeling it.

Sadly, the Duchess of Cambridge was unable to attend due to severe morning sickness, however, Prince George was a champ and seemed unfazed by the whole affair. Looking impossibly cute in his school uniform, he held his father's hand as the two met Head of Lower School Helen Haslem.

9. The 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales

Prince William and Prince Harry view tributes to their mother Princess Diana following a visit to The White Garden in Kensington Palace.

On Aug. 31, Britain and most of the world stopped to remember the tragedy of Princess Diana's death, which took place 20 years ago. It was one of those moments many of us remember where we were when we heard the news.

In honour of the "people's princess', flowers and other tributes were placed in front of her former home at Kensington Palace. Her sons, Princes William and Harry, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge, took time to look over the cards and memorials placed at the gates. The brothers also spoke out in a documentary about their mother, sharing stories never heard before.

8. 70 years of marriage

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen Elizabeth has broken some pretty impressive records during her time as Queen. Becoming the longest-reigning monarch is one such record we can all admire, but can never dream of achieving ourselves. But 70 years of marriage? That is something a couple can achieve with a lot of hard work and patience.

On Nov. 20, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated this milestone with a family dinner and a new portrait of the couple. No big fuss needed!

7. Lady Gaga and Prince William team up for mental health

After seeing Lady Gaga's open letter about dealing with post-traumatic stress, Prince William reached out to the singer and together, they FaceTimed each other (which was broadcast on Facebook) to discuss mental health issues as part of The Royal Foundation's HeadsTogether Campaign. HeadsTogether has been working at stopping the stigma surrounding mental health with other celebrities such as Stephen Fry joining in.

6. Pippa Middleton's wedding

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, U.K.

While it wasn't a royal wedding, it didn't stop royal watchers from coming out to see the Duchess of Cambridge's little sister, Pippa Middleton, tie the knot. Prince George and Princess Charlotte played their part in the countryside wedding, but it wasn't even the young royals who stole the show: a fellow page boy appeared to be sticking his tongue out at photographers, causing mayhem on Twitter for his mischief.

5. Prince Harry brings the Invictus Games to Toronto

Prince Harry speaks during the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto.

After a few rough years trying to find his footing, Prince Harry has made a name for himself, which would sure make his mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, swell up with pride.

After starting the Invictus Games for wounded veterans, it finally made its way to Canada where Toronto played host. The week-long event saw veteran athletes find a new lease on life after they have given so much to their countries. And there was even a bonus highlight: Harry brought Meghan Markle out to watch a game and even her mother, Doria Radlan, showed up for the closing ceremony.

4. Prince Philip retires

Most people dream of retiring at age 50, but Prince Philip nearly doubled that when he retired in the summer at 96. The Duke of Edinburgh braved the pouring rain for his 22,219th (and his last) solo engagement on Aug. 2. That number doesn't reflect all the times he accompanied the Queen on engagements!

3. The Duchess of Cornwall champions causes no one else will

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall greets worshippers as she leaves St. Mary's Cathedral after a church service in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

It may not be as glamourous as a wedding or as exciting as young love, but Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has stepped up to the plate this year. Unfortunately gone mostly unrecognised, she has helped raise awareness for loneliness in older age and started care packages for those dealing with domestic abuse. So, while her causes won't be trending on social media, Camilla deserves a round of applause for all she did in 2017.

2. Cambridge baby #3

What would have come in at the top of the list should Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held off their engagement, was the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child.

The couple had to announce the news early as Kate suffered from extreme morning sickness but she has safely made it past the first trimester at this point and come April 2018, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have a new sibling!

1. The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement.

Fresh in our memories is the news we all anxiously held our breath for. On Nov.27, Prince Charles announced the news that his son would be marrying actress and humanitarian Meghan Markle. Everyone's favourite ginger prince is finally settling down and he couldn't have picked a better partner to do it with!

But now the worst part of all this is we have to wait until May 19 to see Markle walk down the aisle!

